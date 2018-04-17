Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
How to apply for MasterChef series 15

How to apply for MasterChef series 15

As series 14 draws to a close, we give you the lowdown on how to be among the next batch of contestants

Programme Name: Masterchef - TX: n/a - Episode: Judges Generics (No. Judges Generics) - Picture Shows: (L-R) John Torode, Gregg Wallace - (C) Shine TV Ltd - Photographer: Production BBC, TL

Series 14 of MasterChef has come to a flavoursome conclusion with Kenny Tutt crowned champion.

Advertisement

After a hard-fought battle that saw strange dishes served and heated judgments contested, the final saw three narrowed down to one.

Were you sat watching the last episode itching to get into the kitchen and cook some dishes of your own? Are you a budding cook and MasterChef champion in waiting? If so, then applications are now open for series 15.

In order to take part, head over to the MasterChef website where there are details about the application process.

The “life-changing experience”, as it’s described on the website, sees contestants enter the heats where they cook to impress the judges in a bid to be sent through to a series of finals.

By clicking the “apply now” button on the site you are asked a series of questions to determine your eligibility for the show.

You must be over the age of 18 as of the 17th September 2018 and must also be a resident of the UK or Northern Ireland. In order to apply for the standard version of MasterChef it is required that you have never earned any money as a professional chef as the show is reserved for ardent food enthusiasts as opposed to professionals.

Advertisement

Professional chefs need not fear, though, as applications are still open for MasterChef: The Professionals so head on over and apply.

Tags

All about MasterChef: The Professionals

Programme Name: Masterchef - TX: n/a - Episode: Judges Generics (No. Judges Generics) - Picture Shows: (L-R) John Torode, Gregg Wallace - (C) Shine TV Ltd - Photographer: Production BBC, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 21:01:00 on 12/04/2018 - Programme Name: Masterchef - TX: 13/04/2018 - Episode: The Final 3 (No. The Final 3) - Picture Shows: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 21:01HRS ON THURSDAY 12TH APRIL 2018** (L-R) Kenny, David, Nawamin - (C) Shine TV Ltd - Photographer: Production BBC, TL

MasterChef 2018 crowns “well-deserved” champion

Youtube screengrabs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bCnwK-BtpEY, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p7bDNoF39HY, BBC, TL

Past MasterChef winners: where are they now?

John Torode and Gregg Wallace on MasterChef

MasterChef 2018: your week by week guide to when it’s on and what’s going to happen

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 21:01:00 on 12/04/2018 - Programme Name: Masterchef - TX: 13/04/2018 - Episode: The Final 3 (No. The Final 3) - Picture Shows: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 21:01HRS ON THURSDAY 12TH APRIL 2018** (L-R) Kenny, David, Nawamin - (C) Shine TV Ltd - Photographer: Production

MasterChef 2018: meet the finalists

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more