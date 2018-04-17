How to apply for MasterChef series 15

As series 14 draws to a close, we give you the lowdown on how to be among the next batch of contestants

Series 14 of MasterChef has come to a flavoursome conclusion with Kenny Tutt crowned champion.

After a hard-fought battle that saw strange dishes served and heated judgments contested, the final saw three narrowed down to one.

Were you sat watching the last episode itching to get into the kitchen and cook some dishes of your own? Are you a budding cook and MasterChef champion in waiting? If so, then applications are now open for series 15.

In order to take part, head over to the MasterChef website where there are details about the application process.

The “life-changing experience”, as it’s described on the website, sees contestants enter the heats where they cook to impress the judges in a bid to be sent through to a series of finals.

By clicking the “apply now” button on the site you are asked a series of questions to determine your eligibility for the show.

You must be over the age of 18 as of the 17th September 2018 and must also be a resident of the UK or Northern Ireland. In order to apply for the standard version of MasterChef it is required that you have never earned any money as a professional chef as the show is reserved for ardent food enthusiasts as opposed to professionals.

Professional chefs need not fear, though, as applications are still open for MasterChef: The Professionals so head on over and apply.