Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Crystal Maze contestants make history after completing the game with ZERO crystals

Crystal Maze contestants make history after completing the game with ZERO crystals

Viewers were shouting at the telly as Richard Ayoade led the Hauxwells through the show

TL, C4

“Start the fans! And then immediately stop them again…”

Advertisement

Richard Ayoade’s Crystal Maze reboot returned to our screens on Sunday night, and the beginning of series two was marked with… one of the worst performances of all time.

The Hauxwell siblings from Essex, managed to make it through the Aztec, Medieval, Industrial and Future zones without hanging on to any of the crystals they had picked up along the way. They got off to a bad start after teammate Ryan was locked in on the first challenge (they had to use a crystal to get him out), and it was to be the first of many mishaps.

Over the course of the episode they made a series of embarrassing errors  including mixing up synonyms with antonyms, which are… well, the exact opposite. And they made history by having one contestant get locked in twice, and by winning zero seconds in the dome. Check out a clip of their dome failure below.

Some viewers saw the schadenfreude of it all, while others found it extremely frustrating. Check out the best Twitter reactions below.

Advertisement

The Crystal Maze continues Sundays at 8pm on Channel 4

Tags

All about The Crystal Maze

TL, C4
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

BBC, TL

The inside story of Antiques Roadshow’s £1 million find

104837

How to get to Bear Grylls' desert islands

Ordeal By Innocence

“Agatha Christie will be turning in her grave”: viewers unimpressed with swearing in BBC’s Ordeal By Innocence

Ordeal By Innocence

Recap Ordeal by Innocence episode 2: everyone's a suspect as the Agatha Christie mystery deepens

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more