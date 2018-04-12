Watch the first trailer for new BBC1 drama The Split starring Nicola Walker

Stephen Mangan, Meera Syal, Anthony Head and Stephen Tompkinson also star in Abi Morgan's new drama about a family of lawyers

It’s set to be one of this spring’s most talked about dramas, and now we’ve finally got a first look at BBC1 series The Split.

The BBC1 drama has an all-star cast, led by Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, Meera Syal, Stephen Tompkinson and Anthony Head.

Written by acclaimed Bafta winning writer Abi Morgan (The Hour, River, Suffragette, The Iron Lady), The Split is about a female family of lawyers and will portray “modern marriage and the legacy of divorce”.

Watch the trailer below.

Walker plays divorce lawyer Hannah in the six-part series about the Defoe family, who navigates “scandalous affairs, big-figure settlements and fraught relationship battles”. Mangan (Green Wing, Episodes) will play Hannah’s husband Nathan.

Meanwhile Syal (Goodness Gracious Me) will star as Goldie, a woman going through a bitter divorce with her multi-millionaire husband.

The drama will be female-led behind the camera, too. It has been produced and directed by Jane Featherstone and Jessica Hobbs, the Bafta winning team behind Broadchurch.

When the drama was announced, Walker said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Defoe family and walking in Hannah’s shoes as she picks her way through other people’s marriages and relationships, all the while questioning her own.”

The Split will air on BBC1 later this year