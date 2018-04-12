Theatre producers announce death of W1A and Twenty Twelve star Alex Beckett

Co-stars including Jessica Hynes have paid tribute to the actor, who had been appearing in Donmar Warehouse play The Way of the World

Alex Beckett, best known for starring in BBC comedies W1A and Twenty Twelve, has died aged 36.

The actor’s agent announced the news in a statement on the Donmar Warehouse website. Beckett had been appearing in the theatre’s play The Way of the World.

“We’re deeply saddened by the loss of Alex – a wonderful man and a hugely talented actor,” Beckett’s agent Gavin Denton-Jones said. “Our thoughts are with his family and we kindly ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

The theatre also confirmed that, out of respect to Beckett, all of this week’s remaining performances of The Way of the World will be cancelled.

Beckett was best known to TV audiences as hapless PR guru Barney Lumsden in W1A and Twenty Twelve. He was also part of the cast of upcoming movie Mary Queen of Scots.

As well as many theatre roles, Beckett also appeared in series including E4’s The End of the F***ing World and BBC dramas Love, Nina and Cuffs.

Following the announcement, Beckett’s co-stars shared their tributes online, including W1A co-star Jessica Hynes and Cuffs and Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington.

Alex Beckett was a wonderful, clever, kind, brilliant person – so glad to have known him, so sad he is gone. — Jessica Hynes (@JefficaHoons) April 12, 2018

This is awful, awful news. He will be missed so much. I had the beautiful pleasure of knowing him and working with him. A huge and very sad loss. https://t.co/45keK08pTZ — amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) April 12, 2018

Just hearing this awful news about Alex Beckett. He was such a warm-hearted and funny, funny guy. W1A felt like a big family and he was a face you couldn’t wait to see. My thoughts with his family xx — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) April 12, 2018

Vicky Featherstone, artistic director of London’s Royal Court Theatre, said: “A deeply wonderful man and actor. Our hearts are broken.”

Donmar artistic director Josie Rourke and executive producer Kate Pakenham said, “We are deeply shocked by the tragic loss of our dear friend and brilliant actor Alex Beckett, a much-loved member of The Way of the World company. Our thoughts are with his family and close friends at this incredibly sad time.

Everyone at the Donmar and The Way of the World company are completely devastated by this terribly sad news. We have taken the decision to cancel the remaining performances this week, as a mark of respect to Alex, and to give some time to the company, who all loved Alex as a fellow actor, and a friend.”