A couple who had been trying for kids introduced us to their twins on This Time Next Year – and viewers were delighted

A couple of guests failed to turn up for last night’s This Time Next Year – but for good reason.

David and Sarah-Lee joined host Davina McCall for the first part of the show, in which ordinary people pledge to transform their lives in just 12 months. But when the filming time-jumped to the present day so we could see what they had achieved (or failed to do), viewers were in for a surprise.

The couple, who had been trying for children for quite some time, were not in the studio… because they were at home with their newborn twins!

David and Sarah-Lee instead appeared via video-link to introduce their one-week-old kids, a little boy and a little girl.

They’d been through so much heartache with failed IVF treatment and had turned to new funding available through David’s job in the military for their final chance and now – finally – they were able to introduce their beautiful twins to the world.

Watching this time next year, and the couple that had been trying for a baby, having no luck and all the problems, then finally got lucky and ended up with twins!! Oh man, made me have a few tears in my eyes ngl #thistimenextyear — Becky✨ (@beckkkk4) April 10, 2018

So so happy for them. Congratulations on your birth of twins. #ThisTimeNextYear — Husna Atif (@HusnaAtif1) April 10, 2018

#thistimenextyear this show is the cutest no kids to having twins ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/iJILnpRfWk — Ella (@ellajkeely) April 10, 2018

So happy for the couple who conceived twins after all they went through 😃🙌🏼 #ThisTimeNextYear — Tanya (@miss_tanyajay) April 10, 2018

Best.Ending.Ever #ThisTimeNextYear Those twins were simply perfect. Great ending to a wonderful story…💕 @ThisisDavina — Symonds Lights (@SymondsLights) April 10, 2018

This Time Next Year continues at 8pm on Tuesdays on ITV