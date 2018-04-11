Accessibility Links

A couple who had been trying for kids introduced us to their twins on This Time Next Year – and viewers were delighted

Congratulations to David and Sarah-Lee!

This Time Next Year

A couple of guests failed to turn up for last night’s This Time Next Year – but for good reason.

David and Sarah-Lee joined host Davina McCall for the first part of the show, in which ordinary people pledge to transform their lives in just 12 months. But when the filming time-jumped to the present day so we could see what they had achieved (or failed to do), viewers were in for a surprise.

The couple, who had been trying for children for quite some time, were not in the studio… because they were at home with their newborn twins!

David and Sarah-Lee instead appeared via video-link to introduce their one-week-old kids, a little boy and a little girl.

They’d been through so much heartache with failed IVF treatment and had turned to new funding available through David’s job in the military for their final chance and now – finally – they were able to introduce their beautiful twins to the world.

This Time Next Year continues at 8pm on Tuesdays on ITV

