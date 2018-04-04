How to watch the 2018 Commonwealth Games live on TV: full BBC coverage guide

Star dates, competition times and full BBC TV schedule for the Commonwealth Games live from Australia's Gold Coast

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be among 71 nations taking part in the 2018 Commonwealth Games this April.

Over 4,000 athletes will be competing over the 12 days of sporting action, from athletics and swimming to cycling, gymnastics, hockey and rugby sevens.

Parasport events will be included in the schedule, unlike the Olympic and Paralympic Games which take place at different times.

The BBC will have live television and radio coverage in the UK. Find out more about the Games and how to watch below.

When do the 2018 Commonwealth Games start?

The Opening Ceremony is on Wednesday 4th April, with live coverage on BBC1 from 10.30am UK time. The Games will continue through to Sunday 15th April.

Where are the Commonwealth Games held?

The Games will take place in Australia’s Gold Coast near Queensland.

What is the time difference?

The Gold Coast is nine hours ahead of the UK, meaning that a number of events will take place overnight. However, UK viewers will be able to catch up in the morning thanks to BBC highlights programmes, and many of the athletics medal events will climax in the morning when UK viewers can watch live.

How can I watch the Commonwealth Games on TV in the UK?

Both BBC1 and BBC2 will be showing full coverage of the Games until Sunday 15th April, with even more live streams and highlights on the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage starts around 12 midnight and continues on either BBC1 or 2 until around 1pm each day. Highlights and replays will then be shown in the afternoon, with an evening highlights show, Today at the Games, airing every day (mostly on BBC2).

On radio, BBC Radio 5 Live will be bringing live commentary every day.

Who are the medal hopes in the Commonwealth Games?

Check out the best medal prospects for the home nations in the video below.

Commonwealth Games 2018 full day-by-day TV schedule

Wednesday 4 April

Opening Ceremony 10.30am-1.30pm – BBC1

Today at the Games

7pm-8pm – BBC2

Thursday 5 April

Live coverage

00.15am-6am & 9.15am-1pm – BBC1

6am-9.15am & 1pm-5.15pm – BBC2

Today at the Games

6.30pm-8pm – BBC2

Commonwealth Games Extra

8pm-9pm – BBC4

Friday 6 April

Live coverage

00.15am-6am & 9.15am-1pm – BBC1

6am-9.15am & 1pm-5.15pm – BBC2

Today at the Games

6.30pm-7pm – BBC Red Button

Saturday 7 April

Live coverage

11.55pm-6am, 10am-12pm & 2.15pm-4.30pm – BBC1

6am-10.05 & 12.00-2.15pm – BBC2

Today at the Games

6pm-7.30pm – BBC2

Commonwealth Games Extra

8pm-9pm – BBC4

Sunday 8 April

Live coverage

11.55pm-6am & 1pm-4.30pm – BBC1

6am-1pm – BBC2

Today at the Games

5pm-6.30pm – BBC2

Commonwealth Games Extra

8pm-9pm – BBC4

Monday 9 April

Live coverage

11.30pm-6am & 9.15am-1pm – BBC1

Midnight-2pm – BBC Red Button and online

6am-9.15am & 1pm-5.15pm – BBC2

Today at the Games

6.30pm-8pm – BBC2

Commonwealth Games Extra

8pm-9pm – BBC4

Tuesday 10 April

Live coverage

Midnight-6am & 9.15am-1pm – BBC1

Midnight-2pm – BBC Red Button and online

6am-9.15am & 1pm-5.15pm – BBC2

Today at the Games

6.30pm-8pm – BBC2

Commonwealth Games Extra

8pm-9pm – BBC4

Wednesday 11 April

Live coverage

Midnight-6am & 9.15am-1pm – BBC1

Midnight-2pm – BBC Red Button and online

6am-9.15am & 1pm-5.15pm – BBC2

Today at the Games

6.30pm-8pm – BBC2

Commonwealth Games Extra

8pm-9pm – BBC4

Thursday 12 April

Live coverage

Midnight-6am & 9.15am-1pm – BBC1

Midnight-2pm – BBC Red Button and online

6am-9.15am & 1pm-5.15pm – BBC2

Today at the Games

6.30pm-8pm – BBC2

Commonwealth Games Extra

8pm-9pm – BBC4

Friday 13 April

Live coverage

11.45pm-6am & 9.15am-1pm – BBC1

Midnight-2pm – BBC Red Button and online

6am-9.15am & 1pm-5.15pm – BBC2

Today at the Games

6.30pm-8pm – BBC2

Saturday 14 April

Live coverage

Midnight-6am, 10am-12pm & 1.15pm-4.30pm – BBC1

Midnight-2.30pm – BBC Red Button and online

6am-10am, 12pm-1.15pm & 10pm-11.55pm – BBC2

Today at the Games

6.30pm-8pm – BBC2

Commonwealth Games Extra

8pm-9pm – BBC4

Sunday 15 April

Live coverage

11.55pm-6am – BBC1 (coverage starts late Saturday night)

Midnight-12.15pm – BBC Red Button and online

6am-3pm – BBC2

Today at the Games

6.30pm-8pm – BBC2

Commonwealth Games Extra

8pm-9pm – BBC4