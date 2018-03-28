Cathy and co are back for series two – but who's who?

Mum series two catches up with widowed Cathy, who is getting on with life after the death of her husband.

She’s got quite the family to keep her company, but who are they? And who plays who?

Meet the cast of Mum…

Cathy – Lesley Manville

Who is Lesley Manville?

Academy Award nominee Lesley Manville is probably best known for her work with director Mike Leigh in films like All of Northing and Another Year. She has an extensive stage CV thanks to her performances with the Royal Shakespeare Company and at the Old Vic, and in 2014 won the Olivier Award for Best Actress for her role in the revival of Ghosts.

Most recently you’ll have spotted her in Harlots, River and – of course – the first series of Mum.

Michael – Peter Mullan

Who is Peter Mullan?

Award-winning director Peter Mullan (he’s the man behind The Magdalene Sisters, one of the most powerful films of the early 2000s) is probably best known for his roles in cult films like Trainspotting and Braveheart. He won the Best Actor award at Cannes in 1998 for his starring turn in Ken Loach’s My Name is Joe and most recently popped up in crime drama Top of The Lake and in Ozark on Netflix.

Jason – Sam Swainsbury

Who is Sam Swainsbury?

Swainsbury is relatively new to TV with small roles in Call The Midwife and Doctors to his name. In 2017 he played Kevin Russell in ITV’s Fearless and he’s also popped up in shows like Atlantis, Doctors and Harley Street.

Kelly – Lisa McGrillis

Who is Lisa McGrillis?

Fans of Hebburn will recognise McGrillis as Vicki while those who loved Inspector George Gently will know her best as Rachel Coles. You might also have spotted her in Fungus The Bogeyman and as Josephine in The Musketeers.

Pauline – Dorothy Atkinson

Who is Dorothy Atkinson?

Like her co-star Lesley Manville, Atkinson is also a veteran of Mike Leigh films, including Topsy-Turvy, All or Nothing, and Mr Turner. She starred as Zoe in London’s Burning between 1991 and 1993, played Mrs MacGregor in the Bafta Award-winning Housewife, 49, and more recently you might have spotted her playing Jane Sutton on Call The Midwife.

Derek – Ross Boatman

Who is Ross Boatman?

Ross Boatman is probably best known for his long-running turn as Kevin Medhurst in London’s Burning, a role he played between 1988 and 1995 and reprised in 2000. He’s also appeared in numerous films, popped up on TV shows like Murder in Mind, A Touch of Frost and Dream Team, and is also a very successful poker player.

Reg – Karl Johnson

Who is Karl Johnson?

Welsh actor Karl Johnson is a familiar face to lovers of British TV and film. He played Cato the Younger in Rome and also starred as Twister Turril in Lark Rise to Candleford, with roles in The Bill, Call The Midwife and numerous period dramas too. Most recently you might have spotted him in Mr Turner and Lovesick.

Maureen – Marlene Sidaway

Who is Marlene Sidaway?

Marlene Sidaway has been in almost everything there is to be in on British TV. Coronation Street’s Brenda Taylor has also popped up in Lovejoy, Casualty, Misdomer Murders, Bad Girls, The Bill, The Vicar of Dibley, Being Human, Heartbeat and Miss Marple, among others.

Mum airs on Tuesdays at 10pm on BBC2