Ant and Dec are missing from first Britain’s Got Talent trailer

Although we do get to see Amanda Holden's take on Elizabeth I

ITV has dropped the trailer for this year’s Britain’s Got Talent, featuring Simon Cowell as a medieval king, Amanda Holden as an Elizabeth I doppelganger, David Walliams as a mad George III and Alesha Dixon as a frowny Queen Victoria.

But there’s a huge part of TV royalty missing from the teaser: Ant and Dec, the Geordie presenting duo, who have fronted the series since it began in 2007. With Ant McPartlin “taking time off to seek treatment” after he was arrested – and subsequently charged – for drink driving, it is not yet clear who will present the ITV flagship’s live shows.

All of BGT’s pre-recorded audition stages were filmed in January and February this year, meaning it’s likely we’ll see Ant and Dec together for the show’s first episodes. However, Dec may have to present the live shows of the series solo or BGT might opt for an alternative presenter like Dermot O’Leary or Emma Willis.

Britain’s Got Talent will return Saturday 14th April, with the all-important live shows taking place end of May or beginning of June.