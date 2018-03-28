Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Ant and Dec are missing from first Britain’s Got Talent trailer

Ant and Dec are missing from first Britain’s Got Talent trailer

Although we do get to see Amanda Holden's take on Elizabeth I

David Williams, Ant McPartlin, Alesha Dixon, Stephen Mulhern, Declan Donnelly, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell in Britain's Got Talent 2018 (Syco / Thames, JG)

ITV has dropped the trailer for this year’s Britain’s Got Talent, featuring Simon Cowell as a medieval king, Amanda Holden as an Elizabeth I doppelganger, David Walliams as a mad George III and Alesha Dixon as a frowny Queen Victoria.

Advertisement

But there’s a huge part of TV royalty missing from the teaser: Ant and Dec, the Geordie presenting duo, who have fronted the series since it began in 2007. With Ant McPartlin “taking time off to seek treatment” after he was arrested – and subsequently charged – for drink driving, it is not yet clear who will present the ITV flagship’s live shows.

All of BGT’s pre-recorded audition stages were filmed in January and February this year, meaning it’s likely we’ll see Ant and Dec together for the show’s first episodes. However, Dec may have to present the live shows of the series solo or BGT might opt for an alternative presenter like Dermot O’Leary or Emma Willis.

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent will return Saturday 14th April, with the all-important live shows taking place end of May or beginning of June.

Tags

All about Britain's Got Talent

David Williams, Ant McPartlin, Alesha Dixon, Stephen Mulhern, Declan Donnelly, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell in Britain's Got Talent 2018 (Syco / Thames, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Scarlett Moffatt on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Exclusive Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern to have ‘expanded’ roles on first Saturday Night Takeaway without Ant

(ITV, TL)

ITV address reports that Ant and Dec will be replaced on I’m a Celebrity

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: TV Presenter Declan Donnelly attends the National Television Awards on January 25, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Declan Donnelly will have no co-presenter when Saturday Night Takeaway returns without Ant McPartlin

Declan Donnelly

Saturday Night Takeaway reveals show line-up for first episode without Ant

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more