Brexit secretary appears on The Andrew Marr Show with a sick bucket

Tory minister David Davis took precautionary measures to avoid throwing up on the legendary BBC broadcaster

David Davis, the minister tasked with negotiating Britain’s exit from the EU, appeared on The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning with a sick bucket in tow.

Keen-eyed viewers spotted the black dustbin, which sat on the floor beside the Brexit Secretary’s’ chair, and a box of tissues as the politician faced a grilling from the BBC’s former political editor.

However, it wasn’t Marr’s pointed questions that had the MP feeling queasy. At the beginning of the segment, he introduced his guest with the addendum that he was braving an illness to be there.

Marr said Davis had “struggled here despite feeling most unwell this morning”.

“If the camera suddenly switches to you, the audience will know what’s happened,” Mr Davis replied. Thankfully, he made it through the interview without the bucket being called into action.

The Sun’s Tom Newton Dunn added on Twitter that Davis was suffering from “extreme food poisoning”.

The Marr show editor Rob Burley later joked that Davis had shown “commendable concern” for the studio floor and furniture, after Telegraph political correspondent Kate McCann had questioned his dedication.

