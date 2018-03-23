Sport Relief 2018: your full TV guide to what is on when

Sport Relief 2018 returns bigger and better than ever, with the night of fundraising fun set to begin on Friday 23rd March at 7pm on BBC1.

An intense evening of Lycra-clad entertainment to encourage you to jog over to your wallet, powerlift your credit card and throw some money at this charity. Once you’ve done that, you can kick off the trainers, settle down and enjoy this six-hour marathon without even breaking sweat.

Check out the full schedule of events below.

Footballing edition of Strictly Come Dancing/ Celebrity Boat Race 7pm BBC1

Gary Lineker, Davina McCall and Ore Oduba introduce the biennial fundraiser as leading lights in the worlds of sport, music and entertainment gather at MediaCityUK in Salford. Kylie Minogue performs live, while Wembley Arena hosts a footballing edition of Strictly Come Dancing, with David Ginola, Alex Scott and Chris Kamara battling it out on the dance floor – while John Barnes also puts in a special appearance. Magician Ben Hanlin goes behind the scenes at Sports Personality of the Year wowing Anthony Joshua, Harry Kane, Paula Radcliffe and Michael Johnson with his tricks. At Salford Quays, some of the BBC’s top faces go head to head against talent from ITV in Celebrity Boat Race, while there are regular updates of Robbie Savage’s All Stars in their non-stop football marathon.

John Bishop helps the England football team prepare for the World Cup / Celebrity Boxing, 8.30pm BBC1

Claudia Winkleman and Paddy McGuinness present as John Bishop tries to help the England football team in their preparations for the World Cup finals. Plus, the first of several celebrity boxing fights as Wayne Bridge, Spencer Matthews, Hannah Spearritt, Vanessa White, Camilla Thurlow and Helen Skelton go head to head in the ring. Rob Brydon and the cast from Swimming with Men feature in a sketch, plus there’s music from Snow Patrol.

A Question of Sport Relief, 10pm BBC2

While BBC1 airs the 10 o’clock news, over on BBC2 Sue Barker hosts a special edition of the quiz as comedian Frank Skinner captains the Sport Relief All-Stars alongside Ed Balls and Paddy McGuinness, taking on regular captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell and their guest captain former Olympic gold medallist Denise Lewis. There are five fun-filled rounds, which include Move Your (Ed) Balls, Name That Tune with the Beatbox Collective and a special mystery guest round.

Robbie Savage’s All star football marathon/ Pop Star Penalties, 10.35pm BBC1

Back on BBC1, Davina McCall and Andrew `Freddie’ Flintoff introduce two more celebrity boxing bouts and the climax of the football marathon with Robbie Savage’s All stars completing 12 hours against teams from the FA People’s Cup. Plus, the thrilling climax to A Question of Sport Relief, live music from Rae Morris, and a special edition of Pop Star Penalties from A League of Their Own. The programme also includes a look into how money raised through Sport Relief is helping vulnerable people in the UK and across the world live happier, healthier, safer lives.