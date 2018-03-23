Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Dragons’ Den reveals which Dragons are returning for series 15

Dragons’ Den reveals which Dragons are returning for series 15

Filming for the new series will begin in "just a few weeks" - but who's in the line-up?

Dragon's Den (BBC, MH)

The five “Dragons” who’ll be lying in wait in the Den have been revealed, and they are… well, they’re exactly the same as the ones we had last series.

Advertisement

Filming for Dragons’ Den series 15 will begin in just a few weeks, and despite regular personnel changes in previous years, this year the line-up is remaining the same.

Last year we had two new additions to the panel of wealthy investors: Tej Lalvani and Jenny Campbell claimed their seats next to Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones and Touker Suleyman. This year all five will return.

Advertisement

It may be a little while before filming officially begins, but Campbell and Lalvani are already excited…

Tags

All about Dragons' Den

Dragon's Den (BBC, MH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

142581.79b044b7-5cf7-47cf-bc82-be9b0451b266

First look at new Dragons' Den line-up

129336.a6584b28-5f4d-45da-b593-1ad73c87659f

We’re out: Dragons’ Den investors Sarah Willingham and Nick Jenkins to leave the show

imagenotavailable1

Joanna Lumley, Toby Stephens and Seth MacFarlane in this week’s Radio Times

imagenotavailable1

Kelly Hoppen quits Dragons’ Den

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more