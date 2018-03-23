Dragons’ Den reveals which Dragons are returning for series 15

Filming for the new series will begin in "just a few weeks" - but who's in the line-up?

The five “Dragons” who’ll be lying in wait in the Den have been revealed, and they are… well, they’re exactly the same as the ones we had last series.

Filming for Dragons’ Den series 15 will begin in just a few weeks, and despite regular personnel changes in previous years, this year the line-up is remaining the same.

Last year we had two new additions to the panel of wealthy investors: Tej Lalvani and Jenny Campbell claimed their seats next to Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones and Touker Suleyman. This year all five will return.

It may be a little while before filming officially begins, but Campbell and Lalvani are already excited…

Exciting times ahead! Can't wait to get back in the Den 👍🏽 https://t.co/HdUGd4S7nv — Tej (@TejLalvani) March 23, 2018