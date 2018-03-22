First look at Anthony Hopkins as King Lear in new BBC adaptation

The actor leads an impressive cast including Emma Thompson, Andrew Scott, Emily Watson and Christopher Eccleston in the new adaptation made by the BBC and Amazon

The BBC and Amazon Prime Video have shared the first look at their new adaptation of King Lear starring Anthony Hopkins.

The upcoming version, directed by the Bafta-winning director of the Hollow Crown Shakespeare series Richard Eyre, is set to debut on BBC2 this spring.

The new photo sees Hopkins as Lear cradling his youngest daughter Cordelia, played by rising star Florence Pugh.

The impressive cast also includes Emma Thompson as eldest daughter Goneril and Emily Watson as middle daughter Regan.

Jim Broadbent plays the Earl of Gloucester, Sherlock star Andrew Scott is Gloucester’s son Edgar, while Chewing Gum actor John Macmillan plays illegitimate son Edmund.

Downton Abbey’s Jim Carter, former Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston and Outlander’s Tobias Menzies also join the cast along with New Tricks’ Anthony Calf and Rome’s Karl Johnson.

The Shakespeare adaptation is set in the fictional present, with Lear presiding over a military dictatorship in England. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video following the BBC2 airing.