How do I get tickets to Dara O’Briain: Voice of Reason?

It’s not exactly hard to see Dara O’Briain. From Mock the Week to Robot Wars, Go 8 Bit to Live at the Apollo, the comedian is rarely off our screens. But now he’s doing his best to visit you in person, with a massive tour across the UK and Ireland. If you want to come see Voice of Reason in a theatre near you, we have all the details you need.

What cities is Dara O’Briain: Voice of Reason visiting?

Upcoming tour dates include Aberdeen, Newcastle, Ipswich, Derry, Southend, Watford, Oxford, buxton, Hull, Basingstoke, Saint Helier, Leeds, Leicester, Portsmouth, Liverpool, Cheltenham, Preston, Glasgow, Hay, Nottingham, Leeds, Dublin, Telford, Belfast, Bristol, Milton Keynes, Brighton, Swansea, London, Cardiff, Canterbury, Edinburgh, Southampton, Coventry and Salford.

Can I buy Voice of Reason on DVD?

Not yet, but his previous tour Crowd Tickler is available here.

Where can I buy tickets to Dara O’Briain: Voice of Reason?

You can buy tickets to all tour dates here.

