Jamie Laing baked the worst cake of all time on Celebrity Bake Off

The Made in Chelsea star didn't have a clue what he was doing

Jamie Laing made history on the Great Celebrity Bake Off on Tuesday night, as his botched attempt at a banana loaf cake was dubbed the worst bake in the show’s run.

The Made in Chelsea star appeared on the special alongside comedian Tim Minchin, singer Ella Eyre and leader of the Scottish Conservatives Ruth Davidson.

Despite coming from the dynasty behind biscuit purveyors McVities, he didn’t have a clue what he was doing – and drew criticism early on for using the wrong mixer (he had picked that one “cause my mum used it”).

Yet, he maintained blind confidence, telling skeptical Bake Off stars Prue, Noel, Sandi and Paul: “I promise you, once you taste this, you’ll go ‘you know what, this is absolutely delicious'”.

But the cake came out looking “like a pork pie”, and things went downhill from there.

“That has got to be the worst cake that has ever been baked in the tent, ever,” Paul Hollywood said after the judges – and Laing himself – had all agreed that the cake was “vile”.

Is it a pork pie? Is it a banana cake?

Whatever it is, it's officially The Worst Cake Ever! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/ltqeS6Uj5i — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 20, 2018

Viewers were in stitches after seeing Laing’s hopeless attempts at looking like he belonged in the home of baking:

Amazingly, the star managed to redeem himself later on with an impressive meringue tower at the end of the episode, but it wasn’t enough to win him the coveted star baker award, which went to politician Ruth Davidson.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off continues next Tuesday on Channel 4.