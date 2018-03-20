Accessibility Links

Westworld season two’s unofficial title could be a major clue

While the show's first season was called 'The Maze', the second bears an equally mysterious name

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, James Marsden as Teddy Flood, Anthony Hopkins as Dr Robert Ford

You remember how important the maze was to Westworld season one, right?

How it not only represented the drawings the Man in Black unearthed, but also the labyrinth used by the android hosts to unlock true consciousness?

Well, ‘The Maze’ was actually the unofficial name the creators used for season one. And now we know the name for season 2: The Door.

“If the first season was a journey inward, this is a journey outward,” co-showrunner Nolan Jonathan explained to EW.

“This is a search for what is else is beyond the park, and what else is in the park. Are there more parks? How big is the park? What’s beyond the park? We think of our seasons as discrete components in the series, to the point where we’ve named our seasons. The first season was called ‘The Maze.’ The second season is called ‘The Door’.”

So, what could The Door be alluding to? Could the hosts find a literal door to the outside world? Will we see the likes of Dolores and Maeve break into the teased samurai park (Shogun World)? Remember, the Westworld exhibition at Comic-Con 2017 featured a door marked with its logo.

Or, like The Maze in season one, is The Door a metaphor, a process by which the hosts identify the structures holding them and step outside?

Or what if Nolan is throwing a curveball to misstep the theorists who keep forcing re-writes? It’s not long until we find out…

Westworld season two will air on 22 April and be simulcast in the UK

