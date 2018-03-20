What time is Made in Chelsea on TV?

Everything you need to know about the show’s 15th series

Made in Chelsea is back for a 15th – yes, 15th – series. Here’s everything you need to know – and which cast members are coming back to SW3 for another helping of Channel 4 drama, love triangles and bitchy brunches…

When is Made in Chelsea back on TV?

Made in Chelsea series 15 is on Mondays at 9pm on E4.

Who’s in Made in Chelsea?

It’s easier to keep track of whether Sam Thompson and Tiffany Watson are on or off than who’s currently in the cast of Made in Chelsea. Basically, it’s really difficult.

There are some newbies to SW3 – Melissa Tattam and Ben Darby, while Jungle Queen Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo is definitely returning. Before she went on to win I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! last year it was confirmed that she would definitely be returning to MiC. Phew!

Harry Barron is also back, and Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey will be in for a shock when Alik Alfus makes his return and wants to make amends.

Judging by this picture that Alik uploaded to Instagram, we can also expect Francis Boulle, Jamie Laing, Sam Thompson and Proudlock to make a return.

Roughing it with the boys 🌲🍁 A post shared by Alik Alfus (@al_alfus) on Feb 23, 2018 at 4:10am PST

Tiffany Watson has reportedly not yet filmed for series 15 (although we wouldn’t be surprised to see her make a shock appearance at the end of the run).

Is there a trailer for the new series?

Yes, here is is:

Why is Stanley Johnson in Made in Chelsea?

Admittedly that’s not a question we ever thought we’d have to be asking, but yes – apparently the former MP and father to Boris Johnson has filmed a cameo appearance for this series of Made in Chelsea.

Why? Well he formed a solid friendship with Toff whilst in the I’m a Celebrity jungle, and somehow she persuaded him to pop in to the E4 structured reality series. What a world we live in.

What episodes of Made in Chelsea are available online?

Every single episode of Made in Chelsea is currently free to watch on catch up service All 4. You can watch right from the beginning here.

And yes, that does include all of the LA, NYC, Ibiza and South of France specials – and even long-forgotten one-off Made in Chelsea Does Come Dine With Me starring Jamie, Louise, Toff and Mitten. Enjoy!

Made in Chelsea returns to E4 on Monday 12th March at 9pm.