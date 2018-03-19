Flight of the Conchords postpone UK and Ireland tour due to injury

After suffering a broken hand, Bret McKenzie has delayed the tour to a later (business) time

New Zealand comedy duo Flight of the Conchords have postponed their UK tour after member Bret McKenzie suffered some serious hurt feelings – in his hand.

McKenzie – who performs with Jemaine Clement in the musical group – announced on Twitter that a fall down the stairs means he would not be able to play for “several weeks”, but that he would return after regaining “two fully functioning hands”.

coming back and finishing the tour when I have two fully functioning hands. -Bret McKenzie Full Info: https://t.co/WFuKFltCT3 pic.twitter.com/j8WbgRnFBy — FlightoftheConchords (@fotc) March 18, 2018

Clement also took to Twitter to wish Bret the best…

UK and Ireland, the tour has been great so far but we are really sorry we have to pause it for now… Wishing Bret the best and hope he gets bretter soon. https://t.co/eb0pAZv8Rn — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) March 18, 2018

A statement on the band’s website also reads: “Due to a hand injury that Bret McKenzie has suffered, Metropolis Music, Live Nation Entertainment, Chambers Touring and Flight of the Conchords regrettably announce the postponement and imminent rescheduling of the Flight of the Conchords Sing Flight of the Conchords tour.

“Bret and Jemaine are extremely sorry and deeply saddened that they cannot perform for their UK fans, who have waited so patiently.

“Tickets holders will be contacted about the rescheduling of dates. More information to follow.”