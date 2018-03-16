There are ‘plenty of clues’ in Westworld season 1 that fans haven’t spotted yet

Stars Evan Rachel Wood and Jeffrey Wright hint that there are still season two secrets hidden in the show's early episodes that viewers have missed

Westworld fans may have forecast season one’s most complex twists and even forced a rewrite of upcoming episodes due to their predictive powers – but there are still some major clues they missed in season one.

That’s according to Evan Rachel Wood, the Dolores actor who revealed there’s plenty of foreshadowing in the show’s first run, including hints that will become more relevant in upcoming episodes.

“I’m going back to things in the first season,” she told EW. “That’s what’s so cool about the show, what [showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy] worked so hard on. There are things I actually said as Dolores that I had no idea of the significance of until filming this season, and now I’m going, ‘My god, [the showrunners] were telling us!’”

She added, “I think even when we’re in season seven, you’ll still be able to go back to the pilot and find clues that were right in front of you.”

What sort of clues? Unsurprisingly, Wood didn’t give it all away. However, she did say to keep an eye on the sets: “The pictures on the walls, the books on the shelves … there’s forethought with everything.”

And it’s not just Wood. Jeffrey Wright (who plays Bernard Lowe) also hinted the show’s pilot hints at events in season two during an interview at SXSW film festival. “There are a lot of things there,” he said. “Having just finished the work we did this season, there are some things there that I missed.”

So, are there massive clues of what’s to come hidden in the pilot? Or have the cast been programmed to say all the above as part of a pre-determined marketing campaign? We’re already confused.

Westworld season two will air on 22 April and be simulcast in the UK