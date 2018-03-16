Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Who is Kate Bottley? Meet the cast of Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago

Who is Kate Bottley? Meet the cast of Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago

Reverend Bottley is one of the celebrities to travel the Camino de Santiago on BBC2 – but why did she decide to do it?

Kate Bottley, Pilgrimage (BBC, EH)

Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago BBC2 celebrities: Kate Bottley

Advertisement

Age: 43

Twitter: @revkatebottley

Instagram: @revkatebottley

Bio Reverend Kate Bottley is a TV vicar. She is well-known for appearing on Channel 4’s Gogglebox, as well as hosting Good Morning Sunday on BBC Radio 2 and appearing on BBC1’s Songs of Praise.

What were you hoping to experience when travelling the famous medieval pilgrimage, Camino de Santiago?

“I was hoping to meet some great people, have conversations and find out more about myself. I also wanted to understand something about why people would put themselves through something so physically tough in order to find enlightenment.”

Tea with Mcgee #funtimes #strictlytour

A post shared by The Reverend Kate Bottley (@revkatebottley) on

What was the most surprising thing you learned?

“That people walk for fun and to meet God. Although I’m more likely to find the divine in my companion than in the view. I was also surprised that many people seemed to do the Camino after a major life change, such as divorce or retirement. It seems it is a dream for so many people.”

Advertisement

Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago starts on Friday 16th March at 9pm on BBC2

Tags

All about Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago

JJ Chalmers, Pilgrimage (BBC, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Best TV 2018 (Sky, Channel 4, BBC, EH)

The best TV shows of 2018

C4, TL

Scarlett Moffat leads tributes to ‘Grandfather of Gogglebox’ Leon Bernicoff after he dies aged 83

13773845-low_res-celebrity-masterchef

Rev Kate Bottley: shared family meals may be rare but they’re worth it

JB Gill, JLS, Songs of Praise

Former JLS star JB Gill joins Songs of Praise

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more