RIP Ken Dodd: comedy world pays tribute

Dara O'Brian, David Walliams, John Bishop and more have shared memories and paid their respects to the legendary comic

Liverpudlian comedy legend Ken Dodd has died aged 90.

“He passed away in the home that he was born in over 90 years ago,” his publicist, Robert Holmes said. “He’s never lived anywhere else. It’s absolutely amazing.” The Diddy Men creator had recently been released from hospital after six weeks, following treatment for a chest infection.

During a career spanning more than 60 years, Dodd became one of the most popular comedians in Britain, known for his extra-long standup routines (some lasting over five hours) replete with clever one-liners, his famous Diddy Men puppets and a feather duster he referred to as a “tickling stick”.

Dodd made his name in the music halls of the 1950s and 60s, before embarking on a career in music and television. His song Tears was the third highest-selling single of the 1960s in Britain; beaten only by two Beatles classics (She Loves You and I Want to Hold Your Hand).

On Friday 9th March, just days before his death, he married Anne Jones, his partner of more than 40 years, at his home in Liverpool.

The comedy world is in mourning, with many stars paying tribute to the actor on social media.

Comedy flowed through him like water. RIP Sir Ken Dodd. pic.twitter.com/v0FjVJVe1n — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) March 12, 2018

True comedy legend. RIP Sir Ken Dodd. https://t.co/JAl31UVLFt — John Bishop (@JohnBishop100) March 12, 2018

Ah, Ken Dodd has died. So happy I got to meet him once, and more importantly, saw him do one of his incredible 5 hour shows. He was an education to watch and, afterwards, at 1.30 am, he had beers with me in the dressing room and talked showbiz. A privilege, and a loss. RIP. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) March 12, 2018

RIP Sir Ken Dodd. A legend and an inspiration. I have a lot to thank You for. I Was thrilled you had the best birthday party in Liverpool before you left us. Your city, friends,Family and Show business will miss you terribly. pic.twitter.com/iDeEC4yukJ — Claire Sweeney (@clairesweeney) March 12, 2018

Sad news about the death of Ken Dodd. His single ‘Tears’ was the 3rd highest-selling song of the 1960s in the UK. It was only outsold by 2 tunes from The Beatles! — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 12, 2018

RIP Sir Ken Dodd. One of the all time greats. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and most of Saturday. — Gary Delaney (@GaryDelaney) March 12, 2018

Godspeed Doddy. 90 years old. He was supposed to go when he was 80, but they couldn’t get him off stage. #KenDodd — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) March 12, 2018

So sorry to have heard of the death of Sir Ken Dodd. I was thrilled to meet him last year. I was a big fan. pic.twitter.com/ZO0T8ZyjgP — Rory Cowan (@1rorycowan) March 12, 2018