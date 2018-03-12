Accessibility Links

Ken Dodd on the cover of Radio Times

A look back at some archive appearances by the legendary comic

RIP Ken Dodd.

The comedy legend, who has passed away aged 90, enjoyed a career spanning 60 years, and at the height of his powers featured numerous times on the cover of Radio Times magazine.

In celebration of a unique comic talent, here are a few from the archive…

Ken Dodd and Danny La Rue on the cover of Radio Times

Ahead of the Royal Variety Performance, Ken appeared with co-star Danny La Rue in this November 1972 issue

Ken Dodd on the cover of Radio Times

In January 1975, Ken starred on the cover as musical hall favourite George Robey – the Prime Minister of Mirth – and, inside, as other comedy icons for BBC1’s The Good Old Days

Ken Dodd on the cover of Radio Times

In March 1982, the cover line ran “The ringmaster of Knotty Ash invites you to join him on BBC1 for television’s greatest show on earth”

Ken Dodd on the cover of Radio Times
Twelve years later Ken was “Tickled to be back!” on this 1994 cover promoting his new Radio 2 show

