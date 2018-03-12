Ken Dodd on the cover of Radio Times

A look back at some archive appearances by the legendary comic

RIP Ken Dodd.

Advertisement

The comedy legend, who has passed away aged 90, enjoyed a career spanning 60 years, and at the height of his powers featured numerous times on the cover of Radio Times magazine.

In celebration of a unique comic talent, here are a few from the archive…

Ahead of the Royal Variety Performance, Ken appeared with co-star Danny La Rue in this November 1972 issue

In January 1975, Ken starred on the cover as musical hall favourite George Robey – the Prime Minister of Mirth – and, inside, as other comedy icons for BBC1’s The Good Old Days

In March 1982, the cover line ran “The ringmaster of Knotty Ash invites you to join him on BBC1 for television’s greatest show on earth”

Advertisement

Twelve years later Ken was “Tickled to be back!” on this 1994 cover promoting his new Radio 2 show