Bill Turnbull opened up about his cancer diagnosis on The Great Celebrity Bake Off

The former BBC Breakfast presenter urged men everywhere to get their prostates checked after discovering he has the disease

Former BBC breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull opened up about his cancer diagnosis in a touching video at the end of the first episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

Advertisement

The broadcaster took part in Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer special back in November, before being diagnosed with prostate cancer that has spread to his bones – as he revealed in an interview in Radio Times.

The clip aired at the end of the episode and showed Turnbull in hospital receiving treatment. The 62-year-old – who is undergoing a course of chemotherapy – discussed his struggle with his diagnosis, and encouraged men everywhere to get their prostates checked.

“I prided myself on the fact that I had not been to see my GP for four years,” he said. “I was not aware that something in fact was going rather wrong inside me.

He added: “If I’d had a test a few years ago we would have diagnosed it earlier and knocked it on the head earlier and my survival possibilities would be a lot better.

“I’ve been blessed to have had a wonderful family who still give me joy every day. For me, being a father is the most challenging thing you can do, and the most fulfilling.” He then fought back tears as he went on to address his wife, Sarah: “I have been married for almost 30 years. And that, I consider to be… the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Fans on Twitter rallied around him after the episode, sharing messages of support. He had already endeared himself to viewers during the episode, producing honey from his own bees to use in his recipes.

Incredibly brave of Bill Turnbull to speak out about his experience like this, extremely moving 💔 #GBBO — Emma Bullimore (@EmmaBullimore) March 6, 2018

My heart breaks for Bill Turnbull. So tough to have gone through this and so brave for him to be public and encourage others to check. And good on Channel 4 for including this film in the show #GBBO — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 6, 2018

The Bake Off bar has just been raised by Bill Turnbull. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/bxle5Hdcb9 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 6, 2018

#GBBO #BillTurnbull this has actually made me cry. Im a grown man who has been hit by cancer within my family and its horrible and to see bills story really hits me 😓 all my love and wishes go to him and his family and all other cancer fighters. Get yourself checked guys! — toby james ingram (@tobiasjatkin) March 6, 2018

Heartbreaking watching @billtu talk about his battle with cancer. Such a cruel disease. A very poignant end to tonights #GBBO #SU2C — Emma (@EM51_BBY) March 6, 2018

What a wonderful and brave man @billtu is. Thank you for sharing your story and raising much needed awareness. All my love and best wishes to you. @BritishBakeOff @StandUp2C #GBBO — Amanda Wilson (@MayBitsjustme) March 6, 2018

If listening to @billtu sharing his story, after seeing him on #GBBO, doesn’t make you donate whatever you can to #StandUpToCancer I don’t know what will. — Amanda Moran-Soley (@millymolly123) March 6, 2018

Advertisement

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues at 8pm on Tuesday 13th March on Channel 4