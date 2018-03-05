Accessibility Links

Meet former MasterChef finalist Tony Rodd

Find out what the man with the moustache is up to now - and how you can try his food

MasterChef 2015 finalist Tony Rodd

Tony Rodd is one of the former MasterChef finalists returning to the show in 2018 to judge a new batch of amateur cooks. Tony is best remembered for two things – a flair for chocolate based puddings, which prompted Gregg Wallace to dub him “the master chocolatier”, and that distinctive waxed moustache.

Since becoming a runner-up in the 2015 series, Tony has continued to pursue his love of food and is now chef patron and co-owner of Copper & Ink, a local restaurant in Blackheath in south-east London promising seven-course seasonal taster menus of modern British cuisine alongside live music.

Tony also works as a private chef, creating bespoke dinner parties for his clients, organises pop-up supper clubs and tours food festivals around the country.

Visit Tony’s website: WellDressedPlates.com

Follow Tony on Twitter: @TonyRoddUK

Visit Tony’s restaurant on Facebook: Copper & Ink

All about MasterChef

asterChef 2015 finalist Simon Wood
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

