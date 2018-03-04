Accessibility Links

Michael Rice named first winner of All Together Now

The BBC's latest singing contest has come to an end

All Together Now Michael Rice

The inaugural winner of BBC singing competition All Together Now has been found, with Michael Rice winning over the 100 and pocketing the £50,000 prize money at the conclusion of the first series.

The Hartlepool-based singer triumphed over fellow finalists Victoria and James to get the most judges to their feet during his performance, opting to perform a version of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah that brought 94 of the 100 over to his side. By contrast, James managed to win over 84 of the judges while Victoria had just 43.

It’s currently unknown whether All Together Now will be back for another series – ratings have been decent, if not stellar – but whatever happens, the first series certainly went out with a bang.

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

