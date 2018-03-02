Who will win Survival of the Fittest?

With four boys and four girls remaining, it's still all to play for

After three weeks of blood, sweat and tears the final of Survival of the Fittest is here.

Advertisement

Just four boys and four girls now remain as they head into the last showdown on Friday 2nd March at 9pm.

But will the boys come out on top or will the girls be taking home the crown – together with the £40,000 cash prize?

The eight finalists who have made it to the grand final are:

The Girls

Sam Dewhurst

Mettisse Campbell

Mariam Musa

Jenny West

The Boys

James Middleton

Warren Phillips

Tristan Jones

David Lundy

Advertisement

Survival of the Fittest’s final airs Friday 2nd March from 9pm to 10:30pm on ITV2