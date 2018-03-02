Accessibility Links

Who will win Survival of the Fittest?

With four boys and four girls remaining, it's still all to play for

After three weeks of blood, sweat and tears the final of Survival of the Fittest is here.

Just four boys and four girls now remain as they head into the last showdown on Friday 2nd March at 9pm.

But will the boys come out on top or will the girls be taking home the crown – together with the £40,000 cash prize?

The eight finalists who have made it to the grand final are:

The Girls

Sam Dewhurst

Sam Dewhurst in Survival of the Fittest, ITV Pictures, SL
Sam Dewhurst on Survival of the Fittest (ITV)

Mettisse Campbell

Mettisse Campbell on Survival of the Fittest
Mettisse Campbell on Survival of the Fittest (ITV)

Mariam Musa

Survival of the Fittest Mariam Musa
Survival of the Fittest’s Mariam Musa (ITV)

Jenny West

Survival of the Fittest Jenny West
Survival of the Fittest Jenny West (ITV)

The Boys

James Middleton

Survival of the Fittest James Middleton (ITV, FT)
Survival of the Fittest James Middleton (ITV)

Warren Phillips

Survival of the Fittest Warren Phillips
Survival of the Fittest Warren Phillips (ITV)

Tristan Jones

Survival of the Fittest Tristan Jones
Survival of the Fittest Tristan Jones (ITV)

David Lundy

Survival of the Fittest David Lundy
Survival of the Fittest David Lundy (ITV)
Survival of the Fittest’s final airs Friday 2nd March from 9pm to 10:30pm on ITV2

