What is The Greatest Dancer? Everything you need to know about the new dancing talent show

Reports suggest that despite Simon Cowell being behind the show, it will actually air on BBC1

Rumours have been swirling about a brand new talent competition coming to BBC1 called The Greatest Dancer.

But what is it? Who are the judges? And when can you watch it? Here’s everything you need to know…

What is The Greatest Dancer?

At the moment, it’s not even a fully-fledged TV show. OK, let us explain…

A pilot for the show was filmed in February at Hammersmith Apollo for a programme called The Greatest Show, which was billed as featuring international stars and giving the audience the power to decide how far the acts went in the competition.

Although that’s all very vague, what we do know is that it’s from Syco – Simon Cowell’s company behind both Britain’s Got Talent and The X Factor. And that it’s probably going to be called The Greatest Dancer…

Who are The Greatest Dancer presenters?

Although anything could change between now and the TV show actually making it to air, tabloid reports have suggested that Britain’s Got Talent judge and former Strictly Come Dancing winner Alesha Dixon co-hosted the pilot with Diversity star and Dancing on Ice backstage presenter Jordan Banjo. However the pair have stayed firmly tight-lipped on social media…

Who are the judges on The Greatest Dancer?

Again, nothing has been announced or confirmed but reports suggest that the coaches / judges will include Glee star Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Oti Mabuse.

Although they have been quiet on social media, Morrison did post on Instagram about being away from home for a week at the same time the pilot for The Greatest Dancer was being filmed.

Meanwhile Cheryl is reported to have the job of ‘dance captain’ (whatever that is) on the show, despite reports that she was going to be returning to The X Factor as a judge this year.

Is The Greatest Dancer on ITV?

Curiously, no. Despite Simon Cowell having established ties with ITV, it’s been reported that The Greatest Dancer will actually air on BBC1 in the autumn.