Victoria Derbyshire praised for football abuse interviews as BBC dominates RTS Television Journalism Awards 2018

The BBC took home 11 awards, while Sky News won News Channel of the Year

The BBC won big at the Royal Television Society’s TV Journalism Awards on Wednesday night, with Victoria Derbyshire taking home Network Presenter of the Year and Interview of the Year for her powerful interviews with football abuse victims.

The news presenter won plaudits in for her interview with abuse survivors Andy Woodward, Chris Unsworth, Steve Walters and Jason Dunford, all of whom had been sexually abused by former Manchester City and Crewe Alexandra coach Barry Bennell.

In total, the BBC took home 11 awards, including Daily News Programme and Television News Journalist of the Year (Orla Guerin). BBC’s Nawal al-Maghafi also won the Young Talent of the Year award for her work in Yemen.

This is an #RTSAward for Interview of the Year. It’s for Andy Woodward, Chris Unsworth, Steve Walters and Jason Dunford. Men who trusted us to tell their story #VictoriaLIVE pic.twitter.com/2MY4hvw6L5 — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) February 28, 2018

Newsnight won two awards for its coverage of the Grenfell Tower fire and the Rohingya refugee crisis.

Elsewhere, Sky News won News Channel of the Year, thanks in part to its coverage of the Manchester terror attack in May last year.

Channel 4’s head of news and current affaits Dorothy Byrne received the Outstanding Contribution Award, while Sir John Justice’s and his colleagues, the team behind the 2017 election exit polls, won the Judges Award.

