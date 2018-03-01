How to apply for The Voice UK 2019

This series might still be in full swing, but auditions and applications are already open for The Voice UK 2019.

Open mic nights are being held up and down the country NOW for people to pop along to and see if they’ve got what it takes to be put forward and audition for the superstar coaches for series 8.

So, what do you have to do?

Well all singers will need to prepare “one or two” a cappella songs, and also have a backing track on an electronic device or musical instrument.

How do I audition for The Voice UK?

Open mic nights are being held up and down the country throughout March, from Liverpool to Halifax, York to Leeds. A full list of times, dates and locations for the auditions can be found here.

What age do you have to be to go on The Voice UK?

All singers have to be aged 16 or over to apply for The Voice UK, although some venues for the open auditions require singers to be 18 years or over.

The Voice UK airs Saturdays on ITV.