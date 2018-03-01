What’s happened to Dale Winton’s Florida Fly Drive?

Four episodes were scheduled, but only one has aired. So, what's going on?

Dale Winton’s Florida Fly Drive on Channel 5 has disappeared from the schedules.

Advertisement

The first episode saw the former Supermarket Sweep host travel across the Sunshine State, riding the teacups by himself at Disneyland and stopping for selfies suspiciously frequently.

But since the first episode aired on Thursday 8th February, the other three episodes of the series have not aired.

What’s going on?

Channel 5 have said that following the tragic Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida, they decided to pull the second episode out of the schedules.

Advertisement

Episodes two, three and four will still air – but at a later date than planned. At the moment, they’re currently due to be broadcast in June.