Spice Girls set to guest at the royal wedding

Mel B revealed that all five members of the legendary girl band had received an invitation – but will they be performing?

All five Spice Girls have been invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding, Mel B has revealed.

Speaking on American talk show The Real, the former Scary Spice admitted that “us five Spice Girls” had each received an invitation.

“So they invited all the Spice Girls to the royal wedding?” clarified host Loni Love.

“Yes,” Mel confessed. “Why am I so honest?”

So it looks like Melanie Brown, Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner will all be rocking up to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle for that special day when 2 Become 1.

Today in #GirlChatLive, Mel B shares if she is going to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, and if the SPICE GIRLS ARE PERFORMING!! pic.twitter.com/Wx5geXuR7G — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) February 27, 2018

Brown also hinted that the Spice Girls might actually be reuniting to perform at the wedding, a revelation which was met with mass hysteria in the studio.

“Will the Spice Girls be performing at the reception?” Loni asked.

Mel could only sigh in response. “I swear, I’m just, like…” she said in exasperation, before continuing: “I need to go. I’m gonna be fired.”

Visions of Harry and Meghan dancing to Spice Up Your Life have entered my head and they are never leaving.