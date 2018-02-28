What time is Death in Paradise series 7 on TV?

Ardal O'Hanlon will soon return for his first full series as DI Jack Mooney after taking over from Kris Marshall

Series seven of Death in Paradise is here, with Ardal O’Hanlon settling into full-time life in Saint Marie as DI Jack Mooney.

The Irish widower was persuaded to move to the island at the end of series six so DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) could return to London, leaving the police department in safe hands.

What time is Death in Paradise on TV?

The last episode in the series airs Thursday 22nd February at 9pm on BBC1.

There are eight episodes in this series, and the show will air on Thursday nights.

What can we expect from the latest episode?

A reggae concert in Honoré – local band Leon and the Ragers have re-formed after 30 years. Jack enjoys the gig so much he compares it to the Pink Floyd reunion, which counts as high praise. Backstage, the musicians prepare to celebrate their triumph, though guitarist Billy seems oddly subdued…

Don’t worry if you’re distracted at this point by the fact Billy is played by Levi Roots, once a reggae star himself and now better known for his range of sauces: Billy will soon be found dead, taking the whole post-gig buzz down a notch or two. Also, there’s a connection to a cold case the Commissioner never managed to solve, which suggests Jack and co have a double murder on their hands.

It’s a typically slick, breezy finale to series seven, with a rogue element in the form of Dwayne’s dad Nelson (Ram John Holder – once Porkpie in Desmond’s). He’s back on the island, and Dwayne’s not happy about it.

Review by David Butcher

What will happen in the new series of Death in Paradise?

Having swapped his life in London for the sunny Caribbean, DI Jack Mooney will be getting used to his new colleagues Florence, JP, Dwayne and the Commissioner.

“He’s still trying to find his feet as a detective on the island and trying to work out the way things happen,” Ardal O’Hanlon tells us.

But he’ll settle in quickly with the help of his team and a few drinks at Catherine’s Bar, and as Josephine Jobert (DS Florence Cassell) says, “He has his own fantastic way of getting to the punchline where he may tell a story of his past, and we’re just sitting there going, ‘okay, cool, man.’ So you see how Caribbean officers and French officers match with his very Irish approach, almost folktale approach to his work. He’s fantastic. Jack is great.”

There’s a love interest for Dwayne (“I think he meets his match in this series,” O’Hanlon tells us), while JP will run up against an old rival.

Actor Tobi Bakare reveals: “He has an old foe that becomes embroiled in one of the cases, and the bias begins and you see a different side of JP, a completely different side of JP, which for me as an actor was great to explore because it breaks the model of the show, and it breaks what we know about the character.

“It breaks the dynamic in the team; you see JP exposed and vulnerable in a different way than he would normally be.”

And for his part, the Commissioner will be getting more hands-on this series as he dabbles in detective work…

Who stars in Death in Paradise?

Alongside O’Hanlon, the main cast will all return. Joséphine Jobert plays DS Florence Cassel, Mooney’s right-hand woman, with Danny John-Jules as Dwayne Myers and Tobi Bakare as JP Hooper.

Don Warrington returns as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, and Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey. Mooney’s daughter Siobhan is played by newcomer Grace Stone.

There will also be a strong line-up of guest actors in series seven, including Car Share’s Sian Gibson and Poldark actors Harry Richardson and Richard Harrington.

Where is Death in Paradise filmed?

Death in Paradise is filmed in Guadeloupe, which stands in for the fictional island of Saint Marie. It is mainly shot in the commune of Deshaies, which doubles for the town of Honoré.

Scenes have been shot in the Fort Royal Hotel, and the “shack” is constructed on La Perle beach – one of the most beautiful spots on the island.

Things aren’t always idyllic, however: filming had to be suspended in September 2017 because of Hurricane Irma.