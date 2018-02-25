Strike: the story so far

Haven't caught up on Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger's drama? Fear not, this should bring you up to speed...

Strike is back on Sunday 25th February with a brand new two-parter, this time telling the tale of JK Rowling’s Career of Evil.

It’s the third novel in her Strike series. The Cuckoo’s Calling and The Silkworm both aired last year, introducing us to private detective Cormoran Strike and his new assistant Robin Ellacott, played by Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger.

Two convoluted crimes were unpicked and solved by Strike with Robin playing a crucial role in identifying the killers – in fact, he was so impressed that he rewarded his new recruit with a surveillance course at the end of The Silkworm.

Career of Evil catches up with the pair as business is booming at their dingy Soho offices – that is, until Robin is sent a gruesome severed leg in the post. (Dismembered body parts aren’t exactly good press, FYI.)

You’ll have little problem getting up to speed if you decide to dive in with this third Strike story. But if you want a quick catch-up, look no further than this handy video made by the BBC to educate newcomers – and refresh the memories of fans of the show:

Strike: Career of Evil airs over two parts, starting on Sunday 25th February at 9pm on BBC1