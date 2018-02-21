Accessibility Links

Doctor Who fans react to the show’s dramatic new logo

The BBC sci-fi series revealed a radical new look ahead of Jodie Whittaker's debut as the Thirteenth Doctor in series 11 – but are fans convinced?

“The new Doctor Who logo is beautiful. I’m crying. This new era is going to be incredible,” wrote one very excited fan on Twitter as the BBC revealed a brand new look for the sci-fi series.

The series has undergone a radical redesign ahead of Jodie Whittaker’s debut as the Thirteenth Doctor, producing a sleek and stylish new logo, poster and insignia to usher in series 11.

Fans really seem to have embraced the show’s new look online.

The fan art has already started rolling in.

And the poster – which has proven particularly popular – has already taken pride of place on numerous phones and computers.

Some fans did have concerns, however.

Over on Instagram, the praise just kept coming.

“I love it! I think it’s perfect,” wrote Callye Comeaux, while John Higgs added that it was “amazing in its elegant simplicity”.

In a RadioTimes.com reader poll, 83 per cent of more than 8,000 fans surveyed gave the new logo a thumbs up.

The new era of Doctor Who is off to a very strong start.

