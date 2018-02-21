Bill Gates to make cameo in The Big Bang Theory

The Microsoft founder will appear on the 11th series

Bill Gates is set to make a cameo appearance in the 11th series of The Big Bang Theory.

The Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist will play himself in an episode due to air in March 2018 in the US.

Kaley Cuoco’s character Penny will host Gates at the pharmaceutical company where she works, and her tech-obsessed pals Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Raj (Kunal Nayaar) and Howard (Simon Helberg) do everything in their power to get a chance to meet him.

Gates joins an impressive roster of Big Bang Theory guest stars that also includes Carrie Fisher, Stan Lee, Stephen Hawking, Bill Nye and Elon Musk, among others.

This will be the entrepreneur’s second ever cameo on a TV show, after he appeared on Frasier back in 2011.