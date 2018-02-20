Winter Olympics 2018: Day 11 events, schedule and live TV coverage

Find out about all the medal events and Team GB prospects on TV this Tuesday 20th February live on BBC and Eurosport

The figure skating ice dance comes to a dramatic conclusion today in the pick of the action on Day 11 of the Winter Olympics.

Advertisement

The women’s bobsleigh will also take place at Pyeongchang 2018 today, while Elise Christie is facing a race against time to be ready for the women’s 1,000 short track speed skating after her traumatic crash at the weekend.

Check out the Day 11 Winter Olympic highlights, see what medal events take place today and see the full TV schedules for both the BBC and Eurosport below.

Figure skating: Ice Dance Free Dance

1am BBC/Eurosport, repeated in full at 8pm on BBC Red Button

Great Britain’s figure-skating duo Penny Coomes and Nicholas Buckland have an ace up their sleeves: Olympic ice dancing legends Torvill and Dean.

“I’ve worked with them, choreographing their short dance performance,” Christopher Dean reveals. “They’re a great team, really enthusiastic. They remind me of Jayne and I when we were younger and competing!”

That enthusiasm has been hard won: in 2016 Penny suffered a horrific injury in training, shattering her kneecap in eight places. Nick, meanwhile, underwent heart surgery in 2013 to correct an abnormal heartbeat. “The determination these two have is remarkable,” Dean says.

Coomes and Buckland’s performance is their own, but the influence of Torvill and Dean is clear: “The music they will be using is the same we used [at the Winter Olympics in Lillehammer] in 1994, ten years on from the Boléro — History of Love,” says Dean. “There are a couple of steps in there that are a bit of a throwback to 1994.”

“What’s unbelievable is that current skaters still talk about the Boléro,” says Jayne Torvill. “I think, ‘But you weren’t even born!’ It’s very humbling.”

Freestyle skiing: women’s halfpipe

1.30am BBC1, Eurosport 1

Who said snowboarders have all the fun? Skiing has been transformed by the addition of freestyle events, with a new generation of skiers ditching the skinsuits and flipping out with the boarders. Ski halfpipe made its debut at Sochi 2014, and is back at Pyeongchang.

Skiers drop into a 22ft-high halfpipe to impress the judges with their aerial ability. Up to 100 points are awarded for height, turn, technique and difficulty. Maddie Bowman won gold in 2014, and again she’s the woman to beat.

Women’s bobsleigh

11.50am BBC1, Eurosport 2

Jamaican Olympian Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian Is a Role Model For Black Children Jamaican Olympian Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian explains why representation in sports matters #ThinkingInColor Posted by NowThis Her on Monday, February 12, 2018

“Feel the rhythm! Feel the rhyme! Get on up, it’s bobsled time!” Thirty years after Jamaica first entered a bobsleigh team in the Winter Olympics — inspiring

the 1993 movie Cool Runnings — a women’s team from the country has qualified for the first time.

Pilot Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian will lead the team, with sprinter Carrie Russell — who won gold in the 4x100m relay at the 2013 World Championships — making her Winter Olympics debut. The women’s event is full of firsts: Nigeria’s women are the first-ever African sled to compete.

How to watch the Winter Olympics 2018 live on TV

Both the BBC and Eurosport will have live coverage of the Games, but as host city Pyeongchang is nine hours ahead of the UK, some events will take place overnight. See RadioTimes.com listings for details of replays and highlights. There will also be a round-up show every evening on BBC and BBC4.

If you don’t have Eurosport, you can access all of their content online: subscribe to Eurosport Player here, or alternatively head over to Amazon Channels to watch all 18 Eurosport streams. Watch here.

Medal events today

Figure Skating: Ice Dance Free Dance

Short Track Speed Skating: Women’s 3,000m Relay

Nordic Combined: Men’s Individual 10km

Biathlon: Mixed Relays

Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Halfpipe

Winter Olympics 2018 Day 11 full TV schedule

12 midnight—6.00am BBC1

12 midnight LIVE Curling: men’s round-robin — Great Britain v Norway

1.30am LIVE Freestyle Skiing: women’s halfpipe final

2.45 Curling: men’s round-robin matches

3.15 LIVE Figure Skating: ice dance

free dance

5.00 LIVE Curling: women’s round-robin — Great Britain v Japan

6.00am—9.15 BBC2

6.00 LIVE Curling: women’s round-robin — Great Britain v Japan

7.30 LIVE Ice Hockey: men’s qualification play-offs; women’s semi-finals

9.15am—1.00pm BBC1

9.15 LIVE Ice Hockey: men’s qualification play-offs; women’s semi-final

10.00 LIVE Short Track Speed Skating: women’s 1,000m heats; men’s 500m heats; women’s 3,000m relay finals

11.50 LIVE Bobsleigh: women’s first run

12.30pm LIVE Curling: men’s round-robin match

1.00pm—6.00 BBC2

1.00 LIVE Bobsleigh: women’s

second run

1.45 LIVE Curling: men’s round-robin

7.00—8.00 BBC2: Today at the Games

Highlights from day 11 of the Winter Olympics, presented by Clare Balding.

8.00—9.00 BBC4: Winter Olympics Extra

A round-up of the day’s action.

EUROSPORT 1 Sky 400, Virgin 523, BT 412

12.30am Bobsleigh: two-man finals

1.00 Freestyle Skiing: women’s halfpipe qualifying

1.30 LIVE Freestyle Skiing: women’s halfpipe final

2.45 LIVE Figure Skating: ice dance free dance

4.30 LIVE Freestyle Skiing: men’s halfpipe qualifying

5.45 LIVE Curling: women’s round-robin matches

8.00 Curling: men’s round-robin

9.00 LIVE Nordic Combined: large hill

9.30 Olympic News

9.45 LIVE Nordic Combined: large hill

11.00 LIVE Biathlon: mixed relay

12.45pm LIVE Nordic Combined: individual 10km

1.30 Short Track Speed Skating: women’s 3,000m relay final



1.45 LIVE Ice Hockey: men’s play-off



2.30 Olympic Extra

3.00 Figure Skating: ice dance free dance

4.00 Nordic Combined: individual 10km

5.00 Short Track Speed Skating: women’s 3,000m relay final



6.00 Biathlon: mixed relay

7.00 Olympic Round-up

8.30 Short Track Speed Skating: women’s 3,000m relay final

9.30 Biathlon: mixed relay

Advertisement

10.30 Nordic Skiing