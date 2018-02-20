Accessibility Links

First look at Jenna Coleman as a grieving mother in BBC psychological thriller The Cry

The child abduction drama is currently filming in Australia and has added a batch of new cast members

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 20/02/2018 - Programme Name: The Cry - TX: n/a - Episode: The Cry - First Look (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUESDAY 20TH FEBRUARY, 2018* Joanna (JENNA COLEMAN) - (C) Synchronicity - Photographer: Lachlan Moore

The BBC has released the first images for child abduction drama The Cry, and it gives us our first real glimpse of Jenna Coleman in action.

The former Doctor Who actor stars as young mother Joanna, who travels from Scotland to Australia with her husband Alistair (Ewen Leslie) and young child, to help him gain custody of his daughter from his ex-wife (played by Asher Keddie).

However, an unthinkable tragedy breaks the family apart when their newborn baby is abducted from a small coastal town in Australia. According to the BBC, “it is the catalyst for a journey into the disintegrating psychology of a young woman, exposing the myths and truths of motherhood.”

Take a look at Coleman in the four-part thriller below.

Along with the first-look pictures, The Cry has also announced some additions to its cast. Coleman and Leslie will be joined by Stella Gonet (The Crown), Sophie Kennedy Clark (Philomena, The Danish Girl), Asher Keddie (X Men: Origins), Alex Dimitriades (Seven Types of Ambiguity), Markella Kavenagh (Romper Stomper) and Shareena Clanton (Wentworth).

The Cry was adapted by Jacquelin Perske from the novel of the same name by Helen FitzGerald. The four-part series is currently filming in Australia, with Coleman posting a picture of her flight Down Under:

Downunder #TheCry

A post shared by Jenna Coleman (@jenna_coleman_) on

The Cry is expected to air on BBC1 later this year

