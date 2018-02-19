Everything you need to know about the new thriller with Carey Mulligan, John Simm and Billie Piper

What time is Collateral on TV?

David Hare’s drama continues Monday 19th February, 9pm on BBC2.

What can we expect in the first episode?

If you don’t value your health, play a drinking game while you watch David Hare’s political drama. Take a sip every time the script works in a political point or a dab of social commentary. It has a fascinating web of characters, but behind each one of them you can sense a wagging finger. Luckily, Hare is too good a writer – and the cast too classy – for the story not to be slick and involving, all the same.

The Syrian asylum seekers – the murdered man’s sisters – are taken to a grim, privately run detention centre. Meanwhile, the woman who manages the pizza joint, who has a sick mother and is hiding some dark secret, approaches the gay vicar for help.

Review by David Butcher

Who’s in the cast?

The drama stars Carey Mulligan (as DI Kip Glaspie), John Simm (David Mars), Nicola Walker (Jane Oliver) and Billie Piper (Karen Mars).