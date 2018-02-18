Dancing on Ice confirms double elimination next Sunday

Which two celebrities will be skating off for good this week?

Dancing on Ice has confirmed there will be a double elimination this Sunday.

Presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby made the announcement on last Sunday’s show, with two celebrities leaving the series on 18th February.

The seven celebrities will become just five after the elimination at the weekend, and with only two women left in the competition could we be heading for an all-male final?

Lemar became the fifth celebrity to leave after landing in the bottom two and skating off against TV presenter Donna Air.

Judges Christopher Dean, Jayne Torvill, Ashley Banjo and Jason Gardiner unanimously decided to save Donna, with Lemar joining eliminated contestants Candice Brown, Stephanie Waring and Cheryl Baker.

The celebrities still competing in Dancing on Ice are Jake Quickenden, Kem Cetinay, Donna Air, Brooke Vincent, Max Evans, Antony Cotton and Alex Beresford.

Dancing on Ice airs Sunday 18th February at 6pm on ITV