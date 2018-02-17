Accessibility Links

Who are ‘The 100’ in All Together Now?

Are any of them already famous? How does Geri Horner fit in? Here's everything you need to know about the BBC's massive new judging panel

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 23/01/2018 - Programme Name: All Together Now - TX: 27/01/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: The 100, with Geri. - (C) EndemolShine - Photographer: Matt Squire

If you’ve found your way to this page then you’re probably intrigued by new BBC talent contest All Together with Rob Beckett and former Spice Girl Geri Horner. However, you’re also probably here as there’s something a bit confusing about the show: ‘The 100’.

Who exactly are they? What do they do on the show? And what’s Geri Horner got to do with them? Here’s everything you need to know about the musical mob…

Seriously, who actually are The 100?

They’re the legion of music performers that judge the show, “a unique panel of music experts and performers from all over the UK,” according to the BBC.

However, this doesn’t mean everyone in the 100 is a big star. While the panel includes people like Brit School teacher Georg Tormann, Peter Andre supporting singer Larissa Eddie and the original West End Billy Elliot James Lomas, it also features a Tina Turner impersonator, former Britain’s Got Talent contestants and Youtube’s The Singing Dentist.

And that’s before we get to the slightly left-field members of the 100. There’s drag queen (and former Voice contestant) Divina De Campo, a gospel choir director called ‘Mr Fabulous’ and, our favourite, medieval banquet singer Nigel Murfitt.

How do The 100 judge contestants? Surely we’re not going to hear feedback from every one of them?

Nope, most of All Together Now won’t be taken up by Rob Beckett interviewing each of The 100. We will hear an extensive verdict from a few members of the gigantic panel, but the main feedback to performers will come through a score out of 100.

And that works like this: if any of these 100 judges are suitably impressed by a contestant during their performance, they press their buzzer, stand up and start singing along. Afterwards, the contestant gets a score out of 100 that equals how many judges gave them the nod. And whichever two singers achieve the highest score in their heat go through to the grand final.

If a singer lets out a belting tune and 92 of the 100 stand up then that singer has achieved a score of 92. Simple.

So, is Geri Horner one of The 100? Does her vote count for more than other members of the panel?

Geri is the captain of the 100 – she’s not actually hosting the show.

But this doesn’t mean it’s really important if Geri presses her button or not – her vote counts as much towards a contestant’s score as The Singing Dentist – but it does mean she’ll get more airtime. Unlike other members of the judging panel, Geri will deliver a full explanation how she voted after each performance.

Which members of the 100 should we look out for?

Here are a few faces of The 100 that you might be interested in…

Who is James Lomas?

Lomas, 27, played Billy Elliot in the West End from 2005 to 2006 and this led to him performing at some impressive events including Elton John’s wedding and Beyoncé’s birthday party.

After starring as Billy, James went to performing arts school in London and when he graduated he went to Germany to perform in Starlight Express.He now works as a vocal coach and runs his own company running Billy Elliot workshops.

Who is Gabrielle “Gabz” Gardiner?

Better known as Gabz, you probably recognise her as a finalist from Britain’s got talent in 2013, where she finished in seventh place. In the same year, she released single Lighters (The One), which peaked at number six in the UK charts.

Now 19, the singer has performed in front of an audience of 25,000 at the Olympic Park when she was a supporting artist to McFly. In 2016 she also released the album Up, which failed to chart.

Who is Harry Kersley?

Harry is a classical singer, one that’s performed in Madame Butterfly at Cadogan Hall (a pretty big deal in opera). However, although a tenor now, he started off singing the likes of Queen and Bon Jovi as a child. And even when his singing teacher saw his classic potential, he almost gave up singing to become a semi-professional rugby player.

As well as singing, Harry also spends a lot of time lounging on beaches, apparently.

Last day vibes 🏖☀️🏊

A post shared by Harry Kersley (@hkersleytenor) on

Who is Divina De Campo?

One of the UK’s biggest Drag Artists, Davina (Owen Farrow) runs a cabaret bar in Manchester called Kiki. It’s there she sings opera, rock and musicals.

It’s the morning 🙈😴💤🛏

A post shared by Owen Farrow (@divinadecampo) on

And yes, as you can see above, Davina also appeared on The Voice in 2016. Unfortunately nobody turned for her – a decision then-judge Boy George said he regretted.

Who is Paulus?

Paulus (AKA Paul L Martin) has done a lot during his 25 years as a cabaret artist. He’s performed in venues from Don’t Tell Mama in NYC, The Butterfly Club in Melbourne and Café de Paris. He’s also sung to 13,000 people at Hampton Court Palace, dressed as Nicole Kidman in Moulin Rouge.

Who is Lili Davies?

The Romanian-born singer bonded with Geri Horner during filming and you can see her next to Ginger Spice in most episodes.

Speaking about Lili to Radiotimes.com, Horner said: “I always put Lili next to me – she’s like the Queen Mother! She’s extremely clever and she’s got a really kind heart.”

Lili Davies and Geri Horner on All Together Now (BBC, TL)
Lili Davies, next to Geri Horner on All Together Now (BBC, TL)

Lilli is the resident singer at The Coach & Horses pub in Soho, where she goes by the name ‘Magic Betty’. She’s also performed at the infamous Bootleggers Bar in Las Vegas, the restaurant of choice of Frank Sinatra and his Rat Pack.

Will The 100 sit in the same spot every week?

Nope, just to add to the confusion, the judging panel positions will be mixed-up each episode.

All Together Now starts Saturday 27th January on BBC1

All about All Together Now

