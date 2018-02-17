Every Sherlock episode RANKED

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman have had many incredible adventures on the BBC – but what's the best Sherlock episode of all time? Here are YOUR favourites

It’s been quite some time since Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock has graced our TV screens, and if Steven Moffat’s latest comments are anything to go by we’re facing a very uncertain future when it comes to the series.

Advertisement

With that in mind, we decided to take a trip down memory lane and celebrate the best of Sherlock to date by asking YOU, the fans, to decide which episode is the best of all time.

More than 3,000 votes later, the results are in.

Here’s the definitive ranking of Sherlock episodes, as decided by YOU. Click through each page to find out which episode came out top among the fans.

13. The Six Thatchers

A figure from Mary’s past came back to haunt her in the series four opener, which saw Sherlock attempting to solve a mystery involving numerous busts of Margaret Thatcher. And of course, the whole sorry tale ended in tears as a major character was killed off…

Advertisement

Click next below for more…