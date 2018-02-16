Ghana’s first ever skeleton Olympian may have finished last but he’s still dancing

Akwasi Frimpong, the first ever Ghanain to compete in the Skeleton event at the Winter Olympics, sadly came dead last in PyeongChang – but that didn’t stop him from dancing after his third and final run.

The athlete, who won headlines earlier on in the tournament for his helmet, which sees a rabbit escaping the clutch of a lion – “I am the rabbit,” he said at the time – was a popular figure throughout the events in South Korea for his positive attitude – and this was really just the icing on the cake.

Check out his exuberant moves below.

Last place, but Ghana's first ever skeleton slider is still dancing. That #FridayFeeling #Pyeongchang2018 pic.twitter.com/H5lOxrjLZA — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 16, 2018

As far as we’re concerned, completing a skeleton run without actually dying is certainly a cause for celebration. But Frimpong’s joy comes from the greater significance of his presence at the games.

“I want to break barriers, to show that people from warmer countries, black people, can do this sport as well,” he told the New York Times.

“Being an Olympian is the best feeling ever,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live after his final run. “It’s about chasing the unknown and keeps you humble. I have fulfilled my dream.”

What's better than to represent your country doing the thing you #love? Thank you #Ghana🇬🇭! pic.twitter.com/4J8p78bhBj — Akwasi Frimpong (@FrimpongAkwasi) February 16, 2018

Ride on, Akwasi. And for god’s sake, be careful on that thing.