George RR Martin has some bad news for fans waiting for Winds of Winter

The next A Song of Ice and Fire book has taken a backseat to an upcoming Westeros spin off

Bad news GoT fans: it looks like the wait for the next A Song of Ice and Fire book will stretch into next year, meaning that those of us pining for season 8 won’t have respite any time soon.

Author George RR Martin revealed on his blog that work on Targaryen family spin-off Fire & Blood has taken precedence over the completion of Winds of Winter, the sixth book in the ASOIAF series, which was initially expected to be released way back in 2014.

When asked by a commenter whether he would be releasing any work in 2018, he said that the first of two volumes of Fire & Blood “should be completed soon, and is the only release slated in before the end of the calendar year. The second part, he says, will be released after Winds of Winter.

While this means fans are set for a longer wait for the continuation of his flagship book series, it does at least confirm that there will be some Westeros-based content to devour before the year is out.

Game of Thrones season 8 is expected to debut in 2019