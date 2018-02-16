FA Cup 5th round live on TV: full guide to every match on BBC and BT Sport

Where to watch every FA Cup match live on TV this weekend, including Chelsea v Hull City, Huddersfield v Manchester United and Wigan v Man City

BBC and BT Sport will both have live FA Cup 4th round football coverage this weekend, beginning this Friday with Chelsea v Hull City.

In total there are five live FA Cup matches on TV this weekend, with highlights of every FA Cup game on Match of the Day and updates on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Check out the full schedule for every FA Cup 5th round match live on TV below.

Friday 16 February

Chelsea v Hull City, live on BT Sport 2 (kick-off 8pm)

Saturday 17 February

Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City, live on BT Sport 2 (kick-off 12.30pm)

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United, live on BT Sport 2 (kick-off 5.30pm)

Sunday 18 February

Rochdale v Tottenham Hotspur, live on BBC1 (kick-off 4pm)

Monday 19 February

Wigan Athletic v Manchester City, live on BBC1 (kick-off 7.55pm)