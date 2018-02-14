Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Meet Dani Dyer’s Survival of the Fittest replacement Lottie James

Meet Dani Dyer’s Survival of the Fittest replacement Lottie James

Everything you need to know about the incoming contestant to the ITV2 reality lodge

From ITV Studios Survival Of The Fittest on ITV2 Pictured: Lottie James. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk. For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052 ITV, TL

The bad news: Dani Dyer has pulled out of new ITV2 reality show Survival of the Fittest after just one day due to a dislocated shoulder. The good news: the girls won’t be losing a team member as Dyer will be replaced by Lottie James.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest contestant entering the Lodge…

Name: Lottie James

Age: 22

From: Carmarthen, Wales

Profession: Waitress and farmer

Instagram: @lottiealice

❤️

A post shared by Lottie James (@lottiealice) on

She says:“I’m so real and I say what I think. I try and be the best version of myself I can be […] I am so honest so my honesty will be good. I think my flirtatious side will come out so that might make the boys’ games a little weaker.

“My friends would describe me as caring, kind and generous. I would describe myself as ditzy, wild and outgoing.

“I will be more Team Girl for this –steering clear of the enemy and keeping to the Girl Code[…] Women are stepping the game up and we are on a similar line to men now. We are in with a good chance of winning!”

Advertisement

Survival of the Fittest continues nightly at 9pm on ITV2

Tags

All about Survival of the Fittest

ITV2 announce new show from makers of Love Island
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Survival of the Fittest

Survival of the Fittest viewers think reality shows should feature "real people" instead of models

ITV2 announce new show from makers of Love Island

Is Survival of the Fittest as good as Love Island?

Brennan Reece - Survival of the Fittest

Who is Brennan Reece? Meet the comedian doing the voiceover on Survival of the Fittest

Survival of the Fittest

Where is Survival of the Fittest filmed?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more