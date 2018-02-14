Meet Dani Dyer’s Survival of the Fittest replacement Lottie James
Everything you need to know about the incoming contestant to the ITV2 reality lodge
The bad news: Dani Dyer has pulled out of new ITV2 reality show Survival of the Fittest after just one day due to a dislocated shoulder. The good news: the girls won’t be losing a team member as Dyer will be replaced by Lottie James.
Unfortunately, due to her injury, Dani has had to leave The Lodge and withdraw from the competition… #SurvivalOfTheFittest pic.twitter.com/Rdcc0kg5Lx
Here’s everything you need to know about the latest contestant entering the Lodge…
Name: Lottie James
Age: 22
From: Carmarthen, Wales
Profession: Waitress and farmer
Instagram: @lottiealice
She says:“I’m so real and I say what I think. I try and be the best version of myself I can be […] I am so honest so my honesty will be good. I think my flirtatious side will come out so that might make the boys’ games a little weaker.
“My friends would describe me as caring, kind and generous. I would describe myself as ditzy, wild and outgoing.
“I will be more Team Girl for this –steering clear of the enemy and keeping to the Girl Code[…] Women are stepping the game up and we are on a similar line to men now. We are in with a good chance of winning!”
Survival of the Fittest continues nightly at 9pm on ITV2