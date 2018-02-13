Winter Olympics 2018: Day 4 events, schedule and live TV coverage

Find out what to watch on the BBC and Eurosport as Team GB star Elise Christie goes for gold in the women's short track speed skating

Team GB’s Elise Christie has her first chance at a medal in this year’s Winter Olympics in the women’s 500m short track speed skating.

Advertisement

She suffered heartbreak four years ago after being disqualified in all three of her events. Is this the day for redemption?

Elsewhere it’s the women’s snowboarding halfpipe final and the men’s combined skiing – weather permitting of course.

Check out the main events and full TV schedule below. All times and channels are subject to change.

Winter Olympics Day 4 highlights

Women’s short track speed skating

10am, 11.30am BBC1 and Eurosport 1

BBC expert Wilf O’Reilly says: Britain’s Elise Christie was distraught after her three disqualifications at Sochi, but the thing you have to remember about short track speed skating is it’s not like the 100m: you don’t have your own space to race in. You’re alongside your opponents, so it gets physical. Remember when Zola Budd and Mary Decker clashed in the 3,000m at the 1984 Summer Olympics? It’s like that; anything can happen.

Meet Elie Christie, Team GB’s comeback queen

Alpine skiing: men’s combined

2.30am BBC1/Eurosport, 6am BBC2/Eurosport, also on iPlayer

BBC commentator Graham Bell says: Austrian Marcel Hirscher is dominant in slalom and giant slalom, but today we’ll get an answer to the big question: can he be a force in the combined as well? This event features both a downhill and a slalom race; Hirscher has won world championships here in the past, but hasn’t competed in downhill since breaking his ankle in 2017.

Cross country skiing

8.30am Eurosport 1 and BBC red button

Graham Bell says: Cross country skiing is the most punishing exercise — along with rowing, it’s said to produce the highest V02 max readings (the highest rate at which your body can process oxygen). It’s nothing like running, which is about endurance; cross country is also about power, pushing all muscle groups as hard as you can and then recovering in the downhill sections. The pain is unbelievable. Without doubt they’re some of the fittest men and women on Earth.

Winter Olympic star to watch: US snowboarder Chloe Kim

Seventeen-year-old Chloe Kim is Californian by birth, but with South Korean parents she’ll be a real home crowd favourite, too. Kim competes in the Women’s Halfpipe today (1am). “It’s dangerous to say this at an Olympics, but I think it’s hers to lose,” says the BBC’s Jenny Jones.

Medal events today

Short Track Speed Skating: Women’s 500m

Speed Skating: Men’s 1500m

Curling: Mixed Doubles

Alpine Skiing: Men’s Combined

Cross Country Skiing: Men’s and Women’s Sprint Classic

Snowboarding: Women’s Halfpipe

Luge: Women’s Singles

How to watch the Winter Olympics 2018 live on TV

Both the BBC and Eurosport will have live coverage of the Games, but as host city Pyeongchang is nine hours ahead of the UK, some events will take place overnight. See RadioTimes.com listings for details of replays and highlights. There will also be a round-up show every evening on BBC and BBC4.

If you don’t have Eurosport, you can access all of their content online: subscribe to Eurosport Player here, or alternatively head over to Amazon Channels to watch all 18 Eurosport streams. Watch here.

Winter Olympics 2018 Day 4 full schedule

12.05am-6.00am BBC1

12.05am LIVE Curling: mixed doubles, bronze medal match

1.00 LIVE Snowboarding: women’s halfpipe final

2.30 LIVE Alpine Skiing: men’s combined, downhill

4.00 LIVE Snowboarding: men’s halfpipe qualifying

6.00am-9.15am BBC2

6.00am LIVE Alpine Skiing: men’s combined, slalom

7.30 LIVE Ice Hockey: women’s preliminary round — Canada v Finland

9.15am-1.00pm BBC1

9.15am LIVE Ice Hockey: women’s preliminary round — Canada v Finland

10.00 LIVE Short Track Speed Skating: women’s 500m quarter-finals; men’s 1,000m heats

11.00 LIVE Luge: women’s singles, third run

11.30 LIVE Short Track Speed Skating: men’s 5,000m relay heats; women’s 500m semi-finals and finals

12.30pm LIVE Luge: women’s singles, fourth run

1.00pm-6.00 BBC2

1.00pm LIVE Ice Hockey: women’s preliminary round, USA v Olympic Athletes from Russia

7.00-8.00pm BBC2

Today at the Games: Highlights from day four of the Winter Olympics, presented by Clare Balding.

8.00—9.00pm BBC4

Winter Olympics Extra: A round-up of the day’s action.

Eurosport 1 – see listings for more details

12.40am LIVE Snowboarding: women’s halfpipe final

2.30 LIVE Alpine Skiing: men’s combined, downhill

4.00 LIVE Snowboarding: men’s halfpipe qualifying

6.00 LIVE Alpine Skiing: men’s combined, slalom



7.15 Snowboarding: women’s halfpipe final



8.15 LIVE Cross Country Skiing: men’s and women’s individual sprint classic



9.45 LIVE Short Track Speed Skating: women’s 500m finals

12.30pm Alpine Skiing: men’s combined, slalom

1.45 LIVE Luge: women’s third and fourth runs

2.30 Olympic Extra



3.00 Cross Country Skiing: men’s and women’s individual sprint classic

4.00 Short Track Speed Skating: women’s 500m finals



5.00 Alpine Skiing: men’s combined slalom

6.00 Luge: women’s third and fourth runs



7.00 Olympic Round-up

8.30 Alpine Skiing: men’s combined slalom

9.30 Short Track Speed Skating: women’s 500m finals



10.30 Olympic Extra

Advertisement

11.00 Olympic Round-up