The “giant carnivorous” bobbit worm turns Blue Planet II into an actual horror movie

This is the stuff of nightmares

Anyone who has a (very rational) fear of unknown creatures lurking in the depths of the ocean had their worst nightmares realised on last night’s episode of Blue Planet II.

Advertisement

David Attenborough introduced us all to a nightmarish creature known as the bobbit, a metre-long worm with jaws as sharp as daggers – and we’re not likely to forget about it any time soon.

The worm, which hunts its prey by creeping along the sea floor, can split a fish in two with ease using its terrifying mouth – and that’s the best of two outcomes. Any of its victims who are unfortunate enough to survive it’s initial attack are then pulled into its crevice – where we can only imagine unspeakable horrors occur.

Say hello to the bobbit – a metre-long worm with jaws as sharp as daggers#BluePlanet2 pic.twitter.com/Oj8oYLdQSM — BBC Earth (@BBCEarth) November 12, 2017

Many horrified viewers took to Twitter to share their dismay:

"A giant carnivorous worm with jaws as sharp as daggers" Am I in Westminster or watching Blue Planet 2 ? — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 12, 2017

That bobbit worm is like something out of Stranger Things. #blueplanet — Emma Jones (@MakeandFable) November 12, 2017

Family watching the Bobbit worm tonight #BluePlanet pic.twitter.com/KiQ16ztyQI — Sophie Walker (@SophieRunning) November 12, 2017

Ughhhhh, bobbits are so awful. Imagine being on the planet for 400 million years and still being a disgusting worm #BLUEPLANET — goody badwife (@odhreo) November 12, 2017

Anyone else watching the #bobbit worm on #BluePlanet and gasping like you’re watching the next alien horror movie? pic.twitter.com/sd7Mj1PgTj — Helena (@HelenaHellie) November 12, 2017

the worm in blue planet II is definitely from the upside down — nanabanana (@nncyfrdn) November 12, 2017

This worm is legit creepy af. Like horror movie #BluePlanet — Nicholas Best (@nbest92) November 12, 2017

I was really enjoying this rainbow under the sea Disney vibe until the phrase ‘giant carnivorous worm’ #nope #BluePlanet — Lucy (@LucyJaneWood) November 12, 2017

It was funny when they were messing with the demon worm but then.. #freshhell #BluePlanet pic.twitter.com/dbGifwetok — G ♡♡♡ (@grainneslatz) November 12, 2017

#BluePlanet please put the bobbit worm back in the Upside Down where it belongs pic.twitter.com/xHEpepi3zq — Madeleine Horst (@captainmaddiech) November 12, 2017

Some viewers are ruling out swimming altogether as a result:

The Bobbit Worm on Blue Planet II was shit scary. Like something out of a horror movie. That's exactly why I can't swim. Not risking it like — Jamie Fitton (@JamboFitz) November 12, 2017

never going in the sea again after seeing that metre long vampire worm on blue planet — elena (@elenasthompson) November 12, 2017

Metre-long carnivorous worm. Never go in the sea. #BluePlanet — David Reeks #FBPE (@ImpGardener) November 12, 2017

Metre long giant carnivorous worm under the sea – I'm never swimming in the sea again! Tremors was real! #blueplanet — Ant Jarman (@AntJarman) November 12, 2017

That’s why I’m not keen on swimming in the sea…a meter long worm with daggers for teeth. No thanks. #BluePlanet — Michael Mathieson (@Mike80Math) November 12, 2017

That bobbit worm is the exact reason why I will NEVER EVER dive #BluePlanet

I may never swim again after this! — Natalia Jackson (@ajnatalia) November 12, 2017

To make matters worse – a Wired article from a few years back has given us further terrifying insight into the creature.

Apparently these worms have appeared sporadically in aquariums (!), much closer to home than the depths of big blue.

Advertisement

“When folks introduce live rocks — which are actually skeletons of dead coral — into their saltwater aquariums, a teeny-tiny bobbit worm can come along for the ride,” Wired’s Matt Simon writes, “but they don’t stay small for long.” Mother of god.