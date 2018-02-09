Accessibility Links

Fans moved to tears by powerful ending of Derry Girls finale

The reality of The Troubles came roaring into focus for the first time

Ciaran (Jamie Beamish),Granda Joe (Ian McElhinney), Sarah McCool (Kathy Clarke) and Mary Quinn (Tara O'Neill) (Channel 4, JG)

Acclaimed comedy Derry Girls, Channel 4’s comedy set in a girls school during the Troubles in Derry in the 1990s, closed out its first series with a powerful finale.

*Spoilers for Derry Girls season 1 to follow*

While the violence between unionists and nationalists has been very much in the background throughout the series, it was brought to the forefront at the climax of the finale, as the shot cut from the central quintet dancing with glee in their school hall to Erin’s family at home, forlornly watching a news report of a fatal bombing.

The scene, soundtracked by Irish band The Cranberries, sparked a strong reaction for many viewers, who took to Twitter to praise the writers for capturing the “sickening horror of when the violence of the troubles crashed into normal life in NI.” Check out some of the best Twitter reactions below.

Some fans were particularly moved by the song choice (Dreams), as The Cranberries singer Dolores O Riordain passed away at the age of 46 in January.

And some are calling for an expanded series two already:

