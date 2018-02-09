Fans moved to tears by powerful ending of Derry Girls finale

The reality of The Troubles came roaring into focus for the first time

Acclaimed comedy Derry Girls, Channel 4’s comedy set in a girls school during the Troubles in Derry in the 1990s, closed out its first series with a powerful finale.

*Spoilers for Derry Girls season 1 to follow*

While the violence between unionists and nationalists has been very much in the background throughout the series, it was brought to the forefront at the climax of the finale, as the shot cut from the central quintet dancing with glee in their school hall to Erin’s family at home, forlornly watching a news report of a fatal bombing.

The scene, soundtracked by Irish band The Cranberries, sparked a strong reaction for many viewers, who took to Twitter to praise the writers for capturing the “sickening horror of when the violence of the troubles crashed into normal life in NI.” Check out some of the best Twitter reactions below.

Hats off to the writer of #derrygirls that final scene perfectly captured the sickening horror of when the violence of the troubles crashed into normal life in NI. Really hammered home why we must do all we can to protect our fragile peace. — Danny Donnelly (@DannyDonnelly1) February 8, 2018

Was anyone prepared for that heart-shredding ending to #DerryGirls…? It stopped me in my tracks. Well done to cast, crew and especially writer @LisaMMcGee for a superb series. — Mark McFadden (@MarkMcFadden) February 8, 2018

Well that’s the way to end a series. So brilliant, so moving. Congratulations to everyone involved #DerryGirls — Richard Osman (@richardosman) February 8, 2018

Was keeping it together until Joe put his hand on Gerry's shoulder #DerryGirls — Kitty Gallagher (@KittyLovesDucks) February 8, 2018

Everyday innocence of youth vs the everyday horror of conflict, set to the sound of The Cranberries. That was the perfect way to end the best TV comedy series since Father Ted. #DerryGirls — James Gordon (@jamesgordon89) February 8, 2018

Very powerful ending to tonight’s #DerryGirls, with the reference to the unfolding events following the 1998 Omagh bombing. Just showing that behind the youthful innocent laughs in school, our country of Northern Ireland was in complete and utter turmoil. — Richard Mckee (@mckee1690) February 8, 2018

A TV programme that can make you cry with laughter but also cry with so much emotion on the finale night, so moving, so touching #DerryGirls #cranberries — Louise Hogan (@louise_hogan123) February 8, 2018

I think the end of #DerryGirls brilliantly summed up growing up in the 90s, it was all normal to us, we just had fun and it was up to the adults to worry about the troubles. — Ciara (@Ciara87C) February 8, 2018

Some fans were particularly moved by the song choice (Dreams), as The Cranberries singer Dolores O Riordain passed away at the age of 46 in January.

I'll say it now before I say anything else. Hearing Dolores O'Riordan sing of Dreams at the end of #DerryGirls brought a tear to my eye. — Simon Fallaha (@simonfallaha) February 8, 2018

What an amazing ending! The reality of what was happening with a hat tip to the fantastic Dolores O Riordan 🙏🏻#DerryGirls — Fadapage (@fadapage) February 8, 2018

That final #DerryGirls was such a tearjerker. Love every 90s detail, down to the Baby G-Shock watch. The Cranberries at the end though 😭 — Sarah Burr (@SarahEHBurr) February 8, 2018

And some are calling for an expanded series two already:

Season 2 needs to be 52 episodes long, and immediately followed by another of the same length. An absolute triumph. #DerryGirls https://t.co/1Gy6OK6eSL — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) February 8, 2018