Submit your questions for the Gardeners’ World presenting team

Want some expert advice on your plants? For gardening help, look no further...

Gardeners' World, BBC Pictures, SL

There might still be a nip in the air, but for gardeners the new season is very nearly upon us. And with a new growing season comes BBC2’s horticultural perennial Gardeners’ World.

Ahead of the new series starting next month (March) we’re inviting you to put your questions to the GW team and the best will be published on here and in Radio Times magazine.

It might be about the best plants for a new garden, plants for problem patches, those that have the best scent or colour or, if you’re not blessed with green fingers, those that are the hardiest. Perhaps you don’t have a garden – in which case  the plants that best thrive in an indoor space. Send us your questions and we’ll put a selection to the presenting team.

Email gardenersworld@radiotimes.com and the best ones will be answered by the experts themselves.

All about Gardeners' World

Gardeners' World, BBC Pictures, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

