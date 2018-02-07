Accessibility Links

Was Hard Sun’s first episode too violent?

The first instalment of the BBC's new apocalyptic drama featured a brutal attack scene – did you think it was too violent?

Hicks (Jim Sturgess) and Renko (Agyness Deyn) in Hard Sun

Hard Sun, the new cop series from Luther creator Neil Cross, has landed on our TV screens, giving us a weekly dose of pre-apocalyptic drama to, er, brighten up our Saturday nights.

The drama follows two police officers, Robert Hicks and Elaine Renko (Jim Sturgess and Agyness Deyn), who are trying to keep order in a society on the brink of chaos.

But before the opening credits had even rolled, we witnessed a savage attack on Deyn’s Renko. And the incident was swiftly followed by a body gruesomely impaled on a tree after falling to the ground from the top of a high-rise building.

Were the sequences a bit too gory? Cast your vote in our poll below and then let us know what you thought of the rest of the drama by leaving a review.

All about Hard Sun

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 16/01/2018 - Programme Name: Hard Sun - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 3) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED UNTIL 16th JAN 2018*** Renko (AGYNESS DEYN), DS Herbie Sarafian (CHOOK SIBTAIN), Hicks (JIM STURGESS) - (C) Euston Films - Photographer: Hal Shinnie
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

