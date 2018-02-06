There's are two former Britain's Got Talent and The Voice contestants among the contenders

BBC Music has confirmed the names of the six acts who will be competing for the honour of representing the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest in Eurovision: You Decide in February.

Advertisement

The six amateur musicians will battle it out in front of hosts Mel Giedyroc and Eurovision 2015 winner Mans Zelmerlow during the 90-minute UK selection programme on Wednesday 7th February, when the public and a panel of industry professionals will decide who will head to the finals in Lisbon later this year.

Their original songs will all debut on Ken Bruce’s Radio 2 show this week, beginning with Asanda’s Legends and Goldstone’s I Feel The Love on Wednesday 24th January. But you can hear them right now below.

Check out the full list of UK Eurovision hopefuls below and rank them from best to worst.

Asanda – Legends

16-year-old Asande wowed audiences on Britain’s Got Talent in 2013 at 11 years old, and is keen to leave her mark on the Eurovision stage.

“It is a unique song with a very energetic rhythm and has a tribal feel to it,” she says of her song Legends. “I think the melody and the lyrics come together to form a very beautiful and inspirational message that is relatable to everyone.”

Goldstone – I Feel The Love

Trio Aimie, Helen and Rhiannon are all singers and actresses with plenty of experience on stage.

“We adore our song! It’s just so hopeful! And with everything that is happening in the world right now it really hits home,” they said. “It makes you feel positive about the future and its message is that it doesn’t matter who you are, who you love or where you come from – we can always band together and unite.”

Jaz Ellington – You

Jaz Ellington brought The Voice UK coach Will.I.Am to tears with a stunning rendition of John Legend’s Ordinary People in 2012. Let’s hope he can have as much of a powerful effect on the people of, say, Norway.

Liam Tamne – Astronaut

Liam has a strong pedigree in musical theatre, having appeared in musicals such as Wicked, Hairspray, Les Miserables and The Phantom of The Opera.

Raya – Crazy

RAYA is a trained dancer, vocal coach and DJ.

“It’s extremely catchy and upbeat with a really fresh and commercial feel,” she says, of her song Crazy. “It’s all about that new guy or girl who you can’t get out of your head no matter how hard you try.”

SuRie – Storm

SuRie appeared as a backing singer for Loic Nottet and Eurovision 2015, and for Blanche at Eurovision 2017.

“Storm is a smash,” she said. “It’s a dynamic combination of a more intimate, piano lead, singer songwriter style start, building into this anthemic, soulful pop party!”

Now we want to know who you think has what it takes to win and all you have to do is cast your votes below! Rank the songs from your favourite to least favourite and then submit your vote.

<section><h2>Rank the UK's Eurovision hopefuls</h2></section><section><h2>Asanda - Legends</h2></section><section><h3>Goldstone - I Feel The Love</h3></section><section><h3>Jaz Ellington - You</h3></section><section><h3>Liam Tamne - Astronaut</h3></section><section><h3>Raya - Crazy</h3></section><section><h3>SuRie - Legends</h3></section>

Advertisement

Eurovision: You Decide airs live on BBC2 at 7.30pm on Wednesday 7th February.